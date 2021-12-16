The Sad Way Steph Curry's Parents Celebrated Their Son's Record-Breaking Night

Steph Curry made history on December 14 when he became the basketball player with the most 3-pointers in the history of NBA, per The New York Times. Taking on the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors' guard broke Hall of Famer Ray Allen's previous record with seven minutes left in the first quarter, marking the 2,974th 3-point hot of his career, as ESPN pointed out. Steph reached the mark in about half the games Allen needed to reach his record, according to Sports Illustrated.

The arena went wild — a historic moment the Warriors shared on Twitter. "I can't express how much of an honor that was for the reaction here on the road and the appreciation for this milestone," Steph told ESPN after the game, which the Warriors won by 10 points.

After celebrating with his teammates and saluting Allen, Steph found his father, former NBA player Dell Curry, and his mother, Sonya Curry, to celebrate the moment with them. Steph first threw the ball at Dell before giving into his embrace. He then hugged Sonya for several moments as the visibly emotional mom whispered into his ear. "They've been a part of the whole journey," Steph said in the ESPN interview of having his parents there to witness the milestone. As special as the moment was for the Curry family, Dell and Sonya showed up at Madison Square Garden after a year marked by difficulties, and those tensions didn't go unnoticed on the historic night.