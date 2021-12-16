The Sad Way Steph Curry's Parents Celebrated Their Son's Record-Breaking Night
Steph Curry made history on December 14 when he became the basketball player with the most 3-pointers in the history of NBA, per The New York Times. Taking on the New York Knicks, the Golden State Warriors' guard broke Hall of Famer Ray Allen's previous record with seven minutes left in the first quarter, marking the 2,974th 3-point hot of his career, as ESPN pointed out. Steph reached the mark in about half the games Allen needed to reach his record, according to Sports Illustrated.
The arena went wild — a historic moment the Warriors shared on Twitter. "I can't express how much of an honor that was for the reaction here on the road and the appreciation for this milestone," Steph told ESPN after the game, which the Warriors won by 10 points.
After celebrating with his teammates and saluting Allen, Steph found his father, former NBA player Dell Curry, and his mother, Sonya Curry, to celebrate the moment with them. Steph first threw the ball at Dell before giving into his embrace. He then hugged Sonya for several moments as the visibly emotional mom whispered into his ear. "They've been a part of the whole journey," Steph said in the ESPN interview of having his parents there to witness the milestone. As special as the moment was for the Curry family, Dell and Sonya showed up at Madison Square Garden after a year marked by difficulties, and those tensions didn't go unnoticed on the historic night.
Steph Curry's parents are embroiled in a bitter divorce
Steph Curry was grateful to have both of his parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, there to celebrate his record-breaking night with him. But Dell and Sonya attended the game separately and sat in completely different parts of Madison Square Garden, as TMZ reported. While Dell sat by the hardwood, Sonya was many rows behind and in an opposite section, the report detailed.
Sonya filed for divorce from Dell in June, as TMZ reported in August. The couple later confirmed they were ending their marriage after 33 years. "As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness," the Currys said in a statement shared with People. "We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths." Dell and Sonya met in the 1980s, when they were students at Virginia Tech, according to TMZ.
The documents suggest their divorce has been anything but amicable. Sonya cited "marital misconduct," accusing Dell of infidelity, TMZ detailed shortly after breaking the news. In his filings, Dell also accused Sonya of engaging in "acts of illicit sexual misconduct" and lying about her reported unfaithfulness. He further argued that Sonya was ineligible to collect alimony because she was already living with someone else. Sonya admitted to being in a relationship, but denied she was living with the man or that it had started before she and Dell separated.