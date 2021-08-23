What We Know About Steph Curry's Parents Filing For Divorce

According to TMZ, Steph Curry's mother, Sonya Curry, opted to end her marriage with husband Dell Curry months ago, officially filing the paperwork in North Carolina on June 14. Though the divorce filing has flown under the radar, a court official told the outlet that Sonya and Dell's divorce is "ongoing." At the time of this writing, the reason behind the split is unclear, and TMZ is "working on" uncovering the details leading up to the divorce filing.

The news has blindsided basketball fans, as few sports couples have been given more of a media spotlight at games than Dell and Sonya Curry. The duo are often seen at games rocking gear in support of both their sons. (While Steph plays for the Golden State Warriors, his younger brother Seth is a point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, per TMZ). Given Dell and Sonya's presence in their children's lives, the split is certain to send shockwaves throughout the entire Curry clan.

In the past, both Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry have been outspoken about how they'd prefer fans not to put their marriage on a pedestal. "I don't like people looking at someone else's image," Steph shared with People in 2020. "I want people to understand they have to live their own lives the want they want to and not just do what we do." These words seem more appropriate than ever in the wake of his parents' split.