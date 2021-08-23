What We Know About Steph Curry's Parents Filing For Divorce
It has been a rocky year for romances, and it's still only August. So far, we've seen the end of power couples like Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman, Melinda and Bill Gates, and Carmelo and LaLa Anthony. (Of course, with every breakup comes a silver lining — in this case, we mean a new celebrity relationship forming, or even a rumored pregnancy, à la Kylie Jenner.)
The most recent split comes not from the entertainment world, but from the sporting sphere. On August 23, TMZ reported that Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry's parents have filed for divorce. Per the outlet, the NBA point guard's parents have been together for over three decades, after first meeting as student athletes at Virginia Tech. It's a love story that echoes Steph's own meet-cute with wife Ayesha Curry, whom he knew as a teenager. "We were just kids," Ayesha told People of the pair's meeting, adding that Steph was "the cute boy at church that all of the girls were obsessed with." Though Ayesha and Steph eventually reconnected years later, Steph's parents seemed to know early on that they were the right fit, at least until now. So, what went wrong? Keep reading for everything we know about Dell and Sonya Curry's divorce.
Sonya Curry filed for divorce from Dell Curry in June
According to TMZ, Steph Curry's mother, Sonya Curry, opted to end her marriage with husband Dell Curry months ago, officially filing the paperwork in North Carolina on June 14. Though the divorce filing has flown under the radar, a court official told the outlet that Sonya and Dell's divorce is "ongoing." At the time of this writing, the reason behind the split is unclear, and TMZ is "working on" uncovering the details leading up to the divorce filing.
The news has blindsided basketball fans, as few sports couples have been given more of a media spotlight at games than Dell and Sonya Curry. The duo are often seen at games rocking gear in support of both their sons. (While Steph plays for the Golden State Warriors, his younger brother Seth is a point guard for the Philadelphia 76ers, per TMZ). Given Dell and Sonya's presence in their children's lives, the split is certain to send shockwaves throughout the entire Curry clan.
In the past, both Steph and his wife Ayesha Curry have been outspoken about how they'd prefer fans not to put their marriage on a pedestal. "I don't like people looking at someone else's image," Steph shared with People in 2020. "I want people to understand they have to live their own lives the want they want to and not just do what we do." These words seem more appropriate than ever in the wake of his parents' split.