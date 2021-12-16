Prince Harry Finally Opens Up About His Grandparents' Romance

During a new documentary about Prince Philip airing on streaming platform Discovery+, according to Today, his grandson Prince Harry makes an appearance. In the scene of "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers," Harry speaks about the duke and Queen Elizabeth's relationship in very high regard.

"From my grandmother's perspective, to have someone like that on your shoulder for 73 years of marriage doesn't get better than that," Harry said. "The places that these two traveled, the things that they saw and the experiences that they went through, that is an incredible bond between two people."

He continued, "The two of them together, were just the most adorable couple. I don't know if anyone's ever described them as adorable," he joked, "but to me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees, you have two individuals who were very much in love and both who, at a very young age, dedicated their life to service."

Over the decades of their marriage, Elizabeth has spoken just as fondly of her life with Philip. "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," she famously said in a speech marking the celebration of their 50-year wedding anniversary in 1997.