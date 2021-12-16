The Real Reason Mariah Carey Won't Tour Again
Mariah Carey is one of music's most iconic singers. With 19 No. 1 singles to her name, she currently remains the solo artist with the most-chart-topping songs, per Insider. With a career spanning more than three decades, the "We Belong Together" hitmaker is undeniably a powerhouse who has stayed relevant.
One particular thing many adore Carey for is her legendary five-octave range voice. During a discussion with Roots drummer Ahmir Thompon earlier this year on his "Questlove Supreme" podcast, she explained how the ongoing pandemic helped her maintain her powerful voice. "Honestly, for me this whole year with COVID and everything, not having to sing for my supper and travel around and not get the right amount of sleep or just be put on this thing where there's a certain amount of stress, for me, that takes away a lot of stuff," she said, per Billboard. "I think in a lot of ways, just being able to have, like, stress-free. And everyone's like, 'Oh, you've got to get back in a studio. Like, you gotta, like, get back to singing.' And I'm like, 'I know.'"
Even though the pandemic helped Carey's voice, it seems the Grammy Award winner has no interest in taking her huge back catalog on the road ever again, despite an ever-present demand.
Covid has a lot to do with Mariah Carey's choice to never tour again
It's a sad time for Mariah Carey fans. During a new interview with Rolling Stone, the "Don't Forget About Us" chart-topper revealed she has no desire to perform at one of her own concerts. After the journalist asked whether Carey will be treating listeners to a new album or tour, she immediately stated: "I'm so not going on tour ever again in my life." When she was questioned whether she was being serious, the award-winning star made it clear as to why she won't be going on the road anymore.
"I miss my fans and being with them, and that's the only thing that's great. But with Covid — and I'm not saying I had it because I've never tested positive for it — but I'm just saying it's a little bit weird right now being around a whole bunch of people or whatever," she expressed. "Sorry. This is controversial." As for being intrigued on how live shows will evolve after the pandemic, Carey said, "I don't care because I'm not going," while laughing.
Aside from her residency concerts, the last time Carey embarked on a world tour was in 2019 to promote her latest studio album, "Caution." On the plus side, Carey is working on a project called the "Butterfly Lounge," which will allow fans to watch the singer-songwriter during her creative process.