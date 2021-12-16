The Real Reason Mariah Carey Won't Tour Again

Mariah Carey is one of music's most iconic singers. With 19 No. 1 singles to her name, she currently remains the solo artist with the most-chart-topping songs, per Insider. With a career spanning more than three decades, the "We Belong Together" hitmaker is undeniably a powerhouse who has stayed relevant.

One particular thing many adore Carey for is her legendary five-octave range voice. During a discussion with Roots drummer Ahmir Thompon earlier this year on his "Questlove Supreme" podcast, she explained how the ongoing pandemic helped her maintain her powerful voice. "Honestly, for me this whole year with COVID and everything, not having to sing for my supper and travel around and not get the right amount of sleep or just be put on this thing where there's a certain amount of stress, for me, that takes away a lot of stuff," she said, per Billboard. "I think in a lot of ways, just being able to have, like, stress-free. And everyone's like, 'Oh, you've got to get back in a studio. Like, you gotta, like, get back to singing.' And I'm like, 'I know.'"

Even though the pandemic helped Carey's voice, it seems the Grammy Award winner has no interest in taking her huge back catalog on the road ever again, despite an ever-present demand.