Scarlett Johansson Reveals How Her Daughter Really Feels About Her New Brother

Although actor Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Colin Jost initially asked for privacy when they welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August, the couple hasn't shied away from discussing parenthood in public interviews in the months since. For Jost, Cosmo is his first child, but Johansson has a daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage to French magazine editor, Romain Dauriac.

While Johansson may have more experience than Jost at this point, that wasn't always the case. "I'm such a newbie at this," Johansson told the Australian Daily Telegraph (via Redbook) after Rose's birth. "I always really hate it when actors or people in the spotlight make giant grandiose statements about parenthood because it's so, so personal. I don't profess to know anything more about parenting than anybody else."

Of course, when a new, younger baby comes into the family, it can be hard for children to adjust from being the only child and the focus of attention. Johansson recently opened up about how Rose is feeling following Cosmo coming into their lives.