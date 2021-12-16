Scarlett Johansson Reveals How Her Daughter Really Feels About Her New Brother
Although actor Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Colin Jost initially asked for privacy when they welcomed their son, Cosmo, in August, the couple hasn't shied away from discussing parenthood in public interviews in the months since. For Jost, Cosmo is his first child, but Johansson has a daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage to French magazine editor, Romain Dauriac.
While Johansson may have more experience than Jost at this point, that wasn't always the case. "I'm such a newbie at this," Johansson told the Australian Daily Telegraph (via Redbook) after Rose's birth. "I always really hate it when actors or people in the spotlight make giant grandiose statements about parenthood because it's so, so personal. I don't profess to know anything more about parenting than anybody else."
Of course, when a new, younger baby comes into the family, it can be hard for children to adjust from being the only child and the focus of attention. Johansson recently opened up about how Rose is feeling following Cosmo coming into their lives.
Scarlett Johansson says her daughter feels neutral about Cosmo
On a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres' Show", actor Scarlett Johansson was asked about how her oldest daughter, Rose, likes having a new little brother, Cosmo — born to Johansson and "SNL" star Colin Jost. However, Johansson's initial response was a little surprising. "She's pretty neutral about it, which I think is a good thing," she explained on the show. "She'll come home and she's just talking a mile a minute and I have to remind her, 'Hey, say hi to your brother.' And she's like, 'He's so cute!' and is going on and on," Johansson continued, admitting that Rose is only 7, which is a "pretty psychedelic" age.
The actor also revealed later on the talk show that she felt that she and Jost carried different parenting styles, with the comedian being the more laid-back of the two. This also has translated into her children's personalities, as Cosmo prefers to keep cool, while Rose might take after her mom on the "bossy" side.