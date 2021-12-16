Christie Brinkley Just Had This 'Gruesome' Thing Done To Her Eye

On December 15, Christie Brinkley revealed that during a routine eye check up, her ophthalmologist discovered a "problem" with her vision — and treated it in an unorthodox way. Taking to Instagram, Brinkley shared a picture of herself with her chin placed on a slit lamp, which is a microscope with lights attached that allows the doctor to examine the inside of the eye, and told her followers: "Want you to read this, so you will always be able to!"

The "Melrose Place" star then revealed she had been diagnosed with acute angle closure glaucoma, a serious condition where fluid pressure suddenly builds up in the eye and constricts the vision. "I only found out because I included an eye exam as part of my yearly physical checkup and my brilliant ophthalmologist spotted this problem," she added.

Fortunately, the problem was quickly fixed by "drilling a hole" through her eye. Yikes! "It's not as gruesome as it sounds," Brinkley reassured fans. "In fact I just had it done in this photo, piece of cake," She then expressed gratitude to her doctor for catching it early. "If left untreated it could have resulted in vision loss... So I'm very grateful!" she exclaimed. "And friends keep your eye on your precious eyes! Get them checked!" she added.

Interestingly enough, this wasn't the first time Brinkley kept followers abreast with an eye injury. Back in 2015, she got a black eye while trying to rescue a bird while on vacation — and documented the whole thing on Instagram.