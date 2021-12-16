The Disgusting Thing Channing Tatum Did For His New Movie

Throughout his career, Channing Tatum has been unafraid to go the extra mile to prepare for a movie role. To fully embody one of his most famous characters, a male stripper in "Magic Mike," Tatum had to wax parts of his body. "It was the most painful thing I'll ever do," he told People in 2012. "And it's something I'll never do again," Tatum added. The actor took part in an intense training regimen that involved overhauling his diet and two-a-day dance rehearsals. One of those rehearsals involved Tatum shedding his clothes, and getting entangled in some embarrassing exchanges. "There are a lot of apologies. A lot of 'I'm sorry that ran into your chin' and 'Let me take my thigh off your neck,'" he recalled to Esquire in 2014.

Of course, Tatum constantly trains and watches his diet to look his best on film. "I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies," he playfully said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on May 4. Although the "22 Jump Street" star is thankful for the opportunities roles such as Magic Mike afforded him, he joked, "At some point, I got to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of them."

Not only did Tatum strip down for a scene in his upcoming movie "The Lost City," but it was perhaps the most stomach-churning scene of his career.