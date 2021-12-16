The Disgusting Thing Channing Tatum Did For His New Movie
Throughout his career, Channing Tatum has been unafraid to go the extra mile to prepare for a movie role. To fully embody one of his most famous characters, a male stripper in "Magic Mike," Tatum had to wax parts of his body. "It was the most painful thing I'll ever do," he told People in 2012. "And it's something I'll never do again," Tatum added. The actor took part in an intense training regimen that involved overhauling his diet and two-a-day dance rehearsals. One of those rehearsals involved Tatum shedding his clothes, and getting entangled in some embarrassing exchanges. "There are a lot of apologies. A lot of 'I'm sorry that ran into your chin' and 'Let me take my thigh off your neck,'" he recalled to Esquire in 2014.
Of course, Tatum constantly trains and watches his diet to look his best on film. "I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies," he playfully said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on May 4. Although the "22 Jump Street" star is thankful for the opportunities roles such as Magic Mike afforded him, he joked, "At some point, I got to get better at acting so I don't have to be naked in all of them."
Not only did Tatum strip down for a scene in his upcoming movie "The Lost City," but it was perhaps the most stomach-churning scene of his career.
Tatum got up close and personal with leeches
On December 16, Channing Tatum treated fans to a sneak peek of his film "The Lost City," co-starring Sandra Bullock. In the film, Bullock plays romance author Loretta Sage, and Tatum plays a model named Alan featured on the cover of her popular novels. After Loretta is kidnapped, Alan comes to her rescue as the two navigate a jungle. At one point, the pair wade through a river, and Tatum's Alan gets covered in giant leeches. "I can feel 'em sucking my soul ... Rip 'em like a bandage," Tatum's Alan shouts. As noted in the actor's tweet, he opted to use actual leeches for the scene. "Those leeches on my butt? They're real. Others might've used fake leeches, but I will always commit to the role," Tatum quipped.
Despite the gross-out nature, several fans were delighted by the scene. "Lucky leeches," one Twitter user wrote in response to Tatum. One fan joked that the film captured all the reasons they started writing which included, "the chance to pick leeches off of Channing Tatum."
It may have been Tatum who had giant leeches stuck to his body, but Bullock had to peel the critters off of him. "The Lost City" co-stars developed a bond while filming. "So yeah, I think we were separated at birth at some point in some sort of neurological experiment on brain development," Bullock jokingly said about Tatum, according to Entertainment Weekly.