Fans Can't Get Over How Young This Charlie's Angels Star Looks Today

The iconic television series "Charlie's Angels" only aired for five seasons, but the "angels" were never really forgotten by fans. The show aired from 1976 to 1981, per IMDb, and made superstars out of Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, and Kate Jackson. And a December 15 Instagram post from one of those "Charlie's Angels" stars reveals she seemingly hasn't aged a bit since starring in the long-gone Aaron Spelling series.

As for Smith, she was the only original angel who made it to the end of the series. "Each of our characters had their own unique personality, yet the show was all very cohesive — it just worked," she gushed to Closer Weekly about the series. "We really were all good friends and that showed on the screen."

After the show ended, Smith continued to act, and as her website detailed, she went on to develop lines of apparel, home goods, skincare, and even wall coverings. Some might say her busy slate of projects kept her looking young, which certainly appeared to be the case, judging by that buzzworthy social media post she shared.