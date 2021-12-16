Zendaya's New Hairstyle Is Turning Heads

Zendaya is serving up some looks ahead of the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Playing MJ in the series, Zendaya has come a long way from her Disney Channel days. Initially rising to fame on Disney's "Shake It Up" in 2010, Zendaya eventually made her way onto the big screen with 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" — the first film in the Tom Holland-era trilogy. Of course, she then went on to star on "Euphoria," for which she became the youngest woman to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama.

But when she spoke specifically about playing Peter Parker's on-screen lover (of course, we can't forget that she and Holland are dating in real life, too), the actor told InStyle, "It's been awesome. I did the first movie when I was 19, now I'm about to be 25," adding that "it's been really special, you know, we've gotten to grow up with this character, we've gotten to grow up together and go through so much together." She continued, stating, "She has a special place in my heart, MJ. I'm grateful to play such an iconic character and grateful to [director] Jon [Watts] for picking me to be this new version of who she is and who she represents in our Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Throughout her run in Tinseltown, Zendaya has been known to switch up her hairstyles. Now, she is showing off her latest look and our jaws have dropped.