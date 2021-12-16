Zendaya's New Hairstyle Is Turning Heads
Zendaya is serving up some looks ahead of the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Playing MJ in the series, Zendaya has come a long way from her Disney Channel days. Initially rising to fame on Disney's "Shake It Up" in 2010, Zendaya eventually made her way onto the big screen with 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" — the first film in the Tom Holland-era trilogy. Of course, she then went on to star on "Euphoria," for which she became the youngest woman to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama.
But when she spoke specifically about playing Peter Parker's on-screen lover (of course, we can't forget that she and Holland are dating in real life, too), the actor told InStyle, "It's been awesome. I did the first movie when I was 19, now I'm about to be 25," adding that "it's been really special, you know, we've gotten to grow up with this character, we've gotten to grow up together and go through so much together." She continued, stating, "She has a special place in my heart, MJ. I'm grateful to play such an iconic character and grateful to [director] Jon [Watts] for picking me to be this new version of who she is and who she represents in our Marvel Cinematic Universe."
Throughout her run in Tinseltown, Zendaya has been known to switch up her hairstyles. Now, she is showing off her latest look and our jaws have dropped.
Zendaya debuts a new red bob, and fans are obsessed
Taking to social media on December 16 — just one day before the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home"! — Zendaya unveiled her latest hairstyle on her Instagram Story. The actor showed off a stunning, reddish-brunette bob that extends just past her shoulders. "It's time for a change," she wrote in her post. And fans loved it.
"She saw the vision and brought it back! that's our mj," one fan tweeted. (Zendaya's character, MJ, is known for her red hair.) "She really suits the red and mid length hair," another person gushed. "the red hair is here to STAY so true," shared a third user.
Some might argue, however, that it's always time for a change with Zendaya, considering she changes hairstyles with such ease and finesse at the drop of a dime. In an October interview with InStyle, she rocked a brown moptop (which also serves as her profile picture on Instagram). And speaking of Instagram, Zendaya is known to show off her various hairdos on the app. In a 2017 Instagram post, she uploaded a picture showing off her curls while lamenting her arduous haircare routine. "When you've spent the past however many years growing your damaged hair back, avoiding heat, wearing wigs, and trying every natural product in the world and you finally see a little curl pattern comin back... #yeslawwwwd," she wrote at the time, celebrating the return of her natural hair.