Royal Expert Explains How Prince Charles And Prince Harry Made Progress In Tense Relationship

Prince Charles and Prince Harry haven't been on the best of terms over the past couple of years. Their relationship started taking a turn sometime after Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018. Since then, Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, which was a decision that Charles may or may not have been okay with. It does seem that the latter is more likely the case, however, as Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his father had stopped taking his calls, according to E! News. "It's really sad that it's gotten to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's, and for Archie's, as well, because I could see where this was headed," Harry told Oprah back in March.

There have been plenty of rumors about Charles' relationship with his youngest son, but neither Charles nor Harry have spoken out about where they stand ahead these days. Given the fact that Harry hasn't been back to the UK since July, and isn't traveling across the pond to see his family over the Christmas holiday, according to Page Six, one might assume that things haven't improved, but a royal expert has shared what's really been going on behind palace walls.