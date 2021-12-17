Royal Expert Explains How Prince Charles And Prince Harry Made Progress In Tense Relationship
Prince Charles and Prince Harry haven't been on the best of terms over the past couple of years. Their relationship started taking a turn sometime after Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018. Since then, Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, which was a decision that Charles may or may not have been okay with. It does seem that the latter is more likely the case, however, as Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his father had stopped taking his calls, according to E! News. "It's really sad that it's gotten to this point, but I've got to do something for my own mental health, my wife's, and for Archie's, as well, because I could see where this was headed," Harry told Oprah back in March.
There have been plenty of rumors about Charles' relationship with his youngest son, but neither Charles nor Harry have spoken out about where they stand ahead these days. Given the fact that Harry hasn't been back to the UK since July, and isn't traveling across the pond to see his family over the Christmas holiday, according to Page Six, one might assume that things haven't improved, but a royal expert has shared what's really been going on behind palace walls.
Prince Charles and Prince Harry have been working on things, royal expert claims
Prince Charles and Prince Harry are in a better place heading into 2022 than they've been in years past, royal expert Stewart Pearce told Us Weekly. Pearce told the outlet that Harry and his dad have "absolutely" begun the healing process. "It's just their style of managing that level of emotional intensity is completely different, you know? Prince Charles is, by nature, a very shy man and like to [be by] himself. That doesn't mean he's uncaring it, he just finds demonstration or emotional display ... [to be] really difficult," Pearce explained.
And while Charles and Harry may be in a better place overall, there is still something looming: Harry's memoir. The Duke of Sussex will release his very first autobiography in 2022, and many wonder how much he will share — and how his dad will handle the things that Harry reveals. "I think the difficulty for Prince Charles, every time now Harry opens his mouth, he's seen to chip away at his father's credibility. And this must be undermining their relationship," royal expert Richard Kay told Palace Confidential, according to Express. Perhaps Harry can give his dad a bit of a heads up before dropping any major bombshells.