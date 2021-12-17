This Confirms What We Suspected All Along About The Jeff Garlin Drama

Turns out Jeff Garlin's rough and grumble character on ABC's "The Goldbergs" isn't just an act. The actor and standup comic spoke to Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan on December 3 about allegations of his bad behavior on the set of the family sitcom — though they didn't discuss many specifics. Now on December 15, a situation he denied in the interview was confirmed by Deadline: Garlin will no longer appear on the series.

Garlin plays patriarch Murray Goldberg on the semi-autobiographical sitcom set in the 1980s, based on creator Adam F. Goldberg's childhood. Garlin, one of the show's original cast members, had been filming the current 18-episode ninth season, and apparently had only one day remaining on set. Whether there will be a tenth season remains to be seen, though it's a hit for the network and for Sony, which owns the sitcom; Season 9 was even extended to 22 episodes, per Deadline. Garlin had told VF that he didn't want to return for Season 9 — primarily because he was "bored," but also due to "frustrat[ion] with the parameters that were being put on me by Sony" — but he agreed to it because they shortened his schedule. Now, in a mutual agreement between Garlin and Sony, it looks like he is out for good.

While Garlin was clearly on the defensive in his interview, despite saying "I'm not going to be Baron Von Defending Myself," the interview didn't discuss the specific incident at heart. We now know more about what happened.