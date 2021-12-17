Did Bruce Springsteen Really Sell This To Sony?

Bruce Springsteen's 2021 had an exciting beginning. Fans were excitedly surprised to learn that Springsteen, "The Boss," was in a two-minute Super Bowl commercial for Jeep. This was a big deal not just for fans, but for Springsteen himself, as it was the first time he had ever endorsed a product, according to Variety. Apparently, getting him to appear in the ad was a process in and of itself. Advertising executive Olivier Francois told the magazine he had been pitching ad ideas to Springsteen's camp for a decade, but The Boss turned his nose up at every single one. "Bruce is not for sale. He's not even for rent," Francois said. "He certainly doesn't need anything you think you have."

So what made Springsteen change his mind? Apparently, he loved the idea. "He looked at this [ad] as a prayer," Francois said, adding that the singer found the whole concept "very spiritual." While it's unclear how much Springsteen was paid for the spot, it was likely a drop in the bucket compared to his net worth of $650 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. And now, Springsteen's net worth is about to double, as he just made a massive business deal.