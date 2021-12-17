The Shocking Reason An Actor Just Got Arrested On The Set Of NCIS: Los Angeles

An actor was arrested on the set of "NCIS: Los Angeles" connected to an awful crime. KABC reported in November that the body of 24-year-old model Christy Giles was dumped on the sidewalk of a Culver City hospital after she and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola went out for a birthday celebration. Giles's friend Cabrales-Arzola was dropped off at another Los Angeles area hospital the same night. The 26-year-old Cabrales-Arzola was initially in critical condition, but, according to the Los Angeles Times, doctors took her off life support about 11 days later — five days before her 27th birthday.

Giles's husband, Jan Cilliers, told KABC he suspected foul play in the death of his wife. "Marcela's toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily," Cilliers said. Giles's husband tearfully told KABC, "People share these amazing videos that they have with her, and it just brings back her energy, and I know I'll never get to see her or kiss her or touch her again, and it's just so heartbreaking."

As if the crime wasn't horrible enough, the situation took a shocking turn, when an actor was arrested on the "NCIS: Los Angeles" set in connection to the event.