The Shocking Reason An Actor Just Got Arrested On The Set Of NCIS: Los Angeles
An actor was arrested on the set of "NCIS: Los Angeles" connected to an awful crime. KABC reported in November that the body of 24-year-old model Christy Giles was dumped on the sidewalk of a Culver City hospital after she and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola went out for a birthday celebration. Giles's friend Cabrales-Arzola was dropped off at another Los Angeles area hospital the same night. The 26-year-old Cabrales-Arzola was initially in critical condition, but, according to the Los Angeles Times, doctors took her off life support about 11 days later — five days before her 27th birthday.
Giles's husband, Jan Cilliers, told KABC he suspected foul play in the death of his wife. "Marcela's toxicology report came back, and I guess they found heroin in her system, which is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily," Cilliers said. Giles's husband tearfully told KABC, "People share these amazing videos that they have with her, and it just brings back her energy, and I know I'll never get to see her or kiss her or touch her again, and it's just so heartbreaking."
As if the crime wasn't horrible enough, the situation took a shocking turn, when an actor was arrested on the "NCIS: Los Angeles" set in connection to the event.
Brandt Osborn arrested on NCIS: Los Angeles set for manslaughter charges
Brandt Osborn was arrested on the set of "NCIS: Los Angeles" in connection with the deaths of model Christy Giles and designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The Daily Beast reported Osborn was arrested on the set of the CBS series on December 15. The outlet noted that David Pearce, 37, and Michael Ansbach, 47, were taken into custody the same day. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced that "It is believed that both women were given drugs and overdosed," and warned they were "concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men," per the New York Post. Pearce is charged with manslaughter and is being held on $1 million bail. Osborn and Ansbach are charged with accessory to manslaughter.
Actor David Murrietta Jr. told the Post that Osborn boasted about Giles' death at a shoot, calling the experience the "the craziest weekend of my life." Murrietta Jr. alleged that Osborn "checked her pulse, freaked out, decided not to call 911, and they decided what to do with the body." Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, told the Daily Beast that "this is just the beginning of the battle, and we have a long fight ahead of us. We are also looking for more victims to come forward that may previously have been harmed or affected by these men."