The Truth About Emma Thompson's Son, Tindy

Emma Thompson places a great amount of importance on family. Losing her father and a beloved uncle at relatively young ages, Thompson saw herself having many children to compensate for the losses. "I grew up in an incredibly happy family, but it was damaged by this physical trauma," Thompson told The Guardian in a 2010 interview. It was important to Thompson to have a child, but it didn't go quite as she expected. Thompson and her husband, actor Greg Wise, whom she met on the set of the 1995 film "Sense and Sensibility," struggled to conceive. In December 1999, when Thompson was nearly 40, she and Wise welcomed a daughter, Gaia, via IVF treatment. For the next three years, she underwent several more IVF treatments in an effort to expand the family, though all were unsuccessful.

Thompson was frustrated by the experience, but it also taught her many lessons regarding the meaning of family. "Family is the centre of everything for me. But family is about connection, not necessarily about blood ties. It's about extended family — and extending family," Thompson reflected. That became crystal clear to Thompson when she met 16-year-old Tindyebwa Agaba, who is most commonly known as Tindy, in 2003. Thompson and Wise went on to "informally" adopt the Rwandan teenager, according to The Times of London.

Agaba is now a university graduate who works at the Criminal Investigation Department of the U.K. police, but he has a devastating background that reflects the hardships endured by refugees everywhere, as Thompson wrote in The Times.