The Curious Thing Matthew McConaughey Said About Reese Witherspoon

Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon have been friends for a long time. The two Oscar-winning actors first met around when Witherspoon won her statuette in 2006 for playing June Carter in "Walk the Line," as they recalled on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on December 15. They were in the same Beverly Hills spot when McConaughey approached Witherspoon to congratulate her on her big win, leading to them to get a drink together. Kismet!

Throughout the following years, they developed a friendship. However, it wasn't until 2011 that McConaughey won a permanent spot in Witherspoon's life. "The day that he [McConaughey] stole my heart, and everyone's heart, basically, in my personal life, was when he danced with every woman that was over the age of 65 at my wedding. That's who this person is," Witherspoon said of her wedding to Jim Toth, who was McConaughey's agent. One year later, the two shared the screen in the 2012 coming-of-age film "Mud," a project that transformed the two friends into collaborators. "She and I have been looking to do something together, so hopefully this is the start of more work together," McConaughey told Female.Com.Au at the time.

Now McConaughey and Witherspoon are busy promoting the film "Sing 2," which premiered on December 14, according to People. And during their stop at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to plug the film, McConaughey revealed he once saw Witherspoon as more than just a pal.