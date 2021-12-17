The Curious Thing Matthew McConaughey Said About Reese Witherspoon
Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon have been friends for a long time. The two Oscar-winning actors first met around when Witherspoon won her statuette in 2006 for playing June Carter in "Walk the Line," as they recalled on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on December 15. They were in the same Beverly Hills spot when McConaughey approached Witherspoon to congratulate her on her big win, leading to them to get a drink together. Kismet!
Throughout the following years, they developed a friendship. However, it wasn't until 2011 that McConaughey won a permanent spot in Witherspoon's life. "The day that he [McConaughey] stole my heart, and everyone's heart, basically, in my personal life, was when he danced with every woman that was over the age of 65 at my wedding. That's who this person is," Witherspoon said of her wedding to Jim Toth, who was McConaughey's agent. One year later, the two shared the screen in the 2012 coming-of-age film "Mud," a project that transformed the two friends into collaborators. "She and I have been looking to do something together, so hopefully this is the start of more work together," McConaughey told Female.Com.Au at the time.
Now McConaughey and Witherspoon are busy promoting the film "Sing 2," which premiered on December 14, according to People. And during their stop at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to plug the film, McConaughey revealed he once saw Witherspoon as more than just a pal.
Matthew McConaughey had a crush on Reese Witherspoon
Unlike Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon started acting at a young age. Witherspoon had her film debut at 14 in Robert Mulligan's 1991 film "Man in the Moon," which quickly got everyone's attention — including McConaughey's. "She was one of my early, early crushes and if you've seen the movie, you see. It's inevitable, what's not to have a crush on?" McConaughey said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on December 15. Witherspoon couldn't hide her shock, saying, "Somebody write this down." She later joked they should make a movie about the anecdote.
As for Witherspoon's celeb crush at 13? Look no further than The Doors lead singer Jim Morrison, or Val Kilmer playing Morrison in Oliver Stone's 1991 movie. "I was a weird kid," she quipped.
Although Witherspoon might not have had a crush on McConaughey, she has long admired him. "He's an extraordinary guy. He just takes on every challenge with full effort, full commitment. And it's exciting to be his friend, too, because it's really contagious how he feels about movies and performing," Witherspoon said of McConaughey in 2014. Yep, this friendship is one for the books!