The Real Reason Olympian Usain Bolt Is Done Having Kids

Having twins is always a special moment. For many parents, the news is scary, while for others it's a great blessing. The second scenario was true for Jennifer Lopez, for example, who was in her late 30s when she found out she was pregnant with twins in 2007. "I didn't have kids 'til later, so I almost thought that it wasn't going to happen for me. So I'm very aware that I was blessed with that. It could have been something different, so I don't take it for granted for one day," Lopez said on the "TODAY" show in 2017. She welcomed fraternal twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony in February 2008, as People reported at the time.

The same was true for Beyoncé and Jay-Z. On February 1, 2017, Beyoncé announced her second pregnancy on Instagram by sharing her iconic flower-themed photo. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes," she captioned the post. Twin mom Mariah Carey sent Beyoncé a message after learning the news, who opened up to ET about her experience. "It's really hard having twins. I just mean in general, going through the physicality of having twins was really really difficult for me. I had a tough time," Carey said. Despite the physical hardships, Carey highlighted she loves raising Moroccan and Monroe. Still, there are plenty of hard times, as Usain Bolt candidly explained.