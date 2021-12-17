Kelly LeBrock Finally Reveals Why She Left Hollywood Behind

Kelly LeBrock was a cultural icon of the 1980s, both as a model and actor. LeBrock started modeling in her native New York City at the age of 16 and just a couple of years later became one of Eileen Ford's most requested models, according to a 1989 Orange Coast magazine article. Everyone who owned a TV set recognized her face from the Pantene commercials that eternalized the catchphrase: "Don't hate me because I'm beautiful," as Allure noted. At that point, LeBrock had already broken out into the film industry with the iconic "The Woman in Red" and "Weird Science." LeBrock's acting career started after Gene Wilder saw her Christian Dior campaign, as he was attracted to LeBrock's voluptuous lips — her trademark trait, Orange Coast detailed.

LeBrock was further propelled into fame after she got linked to martial-artist-turned-actor Steven Seagal in the mid-1980s. She had recently divorced her first husband, Victor Drai, and Seagal was still legally married to Miyako Fujitani when LeBrock got pregnant, People reported in 1990. By the time Annaliza was born in early 1987, Seagal had divorced his wife and married LeBrock that September, according to People. Husband and wife co-starred in the popular 1990 film "Hard to Kill," helping to consolidate their Hollywood status.

LeBrock and Seagal had two more children before divorcing in 1994, The New York Times reported. The end of LeBrock's marriage coincided with the considerable slowing down of her career, a decision she made for her and her children's sake.