Kevin Durant's Off The Field Behavior Confirms What We Suspected All Along

Basketball fans may be opinionated, but they can come together on one thing: Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two of the best players currently in the NBA. In fact, The Athletic (via Fox Sports) conducted a recent survey of former players who concluded that Durant, with 44% of the vote, is the best player in the league. James, with 31% of the vote, was a distant second.

Former players aren't the only ones who believe Durant is eclipsing James. Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless, who has sort of made a career out of criticizing James, recently took to Twitter to crown Durant. "​​The Best Player on the Planet was at it again tonight in Brooklyn, going assassin in overtime for the COVID-rocked Nets. Nothing like Kevin Durant," Bayless wrote, before adding a warning for James. "You watch, Bron?"

Durant responded to Bayless — and even though he received a compliment, Durant wasn't exactly grateful.