Dolly Parton Just Shattered More Records

Dolly Parton is a living legend — and one of the world's most loved celebrities. Not to mention she's wildly talented — she's even written around 3,000 songs — a feat that not many artists can boast of, as BBC Culture noted.

In 2014, the blonde icon marked a noteworthy milestone, as she was awarded for over 100 million global album sales. "I've been so busy making records for the past several decades, I didn't realize I had racked up so many sales," she exclaimed, per Country Music News. Of course, the awards and fame are not new for Parton, but the excitement of her career has yet to wear off. "I hope to never retire and I'm up there now and I enjoy every bit of it," the singer gushed, according to Fox News. "I wake up every day with new dreams, so I feel like I'm just starting out."

Years later, Parton continues to shatter more records, and now there are three more world records to her name.