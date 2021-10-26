Dolly Parton's Legacy Just Expanded In A Huge Way

If you're a country music fan, you likely know that country legend Dolly Parton has big hair, and an even bigger heart to match it. This is exemplified by the numerous charitable contributions she's made over the course of her career. For instance, "Parton's Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund" gave over $9 million to people that lost their homes to wildfires that occurred in Tennessee in 2016, per Billboard. Parton also made a huge $1 million contribution to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital in 2017 in honor of her niece who was treated at that specific hospital for leukemia, and to celebrate the release of her children's album, "I Believe In You," per WFMY News 2.

In 2020, the "9 to 5" singer posted on her Instagram a pledge to donate over $1 million to help fund research efforts for COVID-19. She was also credited with donating to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for the Moderna vaccine, per The New England Journal of Medicine. She tweeted in November 2020 that she donated out of the goodness of her heart for nothing more than to help people. "When I donated the money to the Covid fund I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is! Let's just hope we can find a cure real soon," Parton said.

As if her legacy isn't already solidified, Dolly has now expanded her good name by sharing with the public a huge milestone her foundation just celebrated.