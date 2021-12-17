A Sheriff Just Issued A Search Warrant For Alec Baldwin's Phone

The following article contains a mention of suicidal ideation.

When Alec Baldwin first addressed the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," he told reporters he could not comment on the ongoing investigation. Now, he has discussed his side of the story in a lengthy interview with ABC News' George Stephanopolous — and is speaking out once again in regards to police stating he requested a "bigger gun" on set.

In the emotional interview with ABC, Baldwin claimed that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and that he does not feel guilt about the situation because he knows it wasn't his fault. "I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly," the actor said.

He has also been making posts on social media defending himself. On November 2, he shared a long post from Terese Magpale Davis, a "Rust" crew member, defending the film's producers and the working conditions on the set. On December 9, just before ABC News released a "20/20" special about the shooting called "The Deadly Take," Baldwin shared a letter co-signed by several members of the "Rust" cast and crew. In the letter, the co-signers praised the producers for creating a positive working environment, and claimed safety protocols were followed.

Now, a sheriff has issued a search warrant for Baldwin's phone. And the actor has a response.