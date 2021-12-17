What Did Anna Paquin And Stephen Moyer Ban Their Twins From Ever Doing?

It was true romance when Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer first met each other.

The "True Blood" stars first laid eyes on each other while auditioning for the HBO series. "We were both single at the time, and there was just this kind of spark," Moyer revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in December 2020 (via People). The actors who played Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton on the soapy vampire series not only had an initial attraction, but a deep connection. "By day three or four — oh, this is going to sound so syrupy — but I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. It was within seconds, really, and it just became a thing," Moyer said. Still, the pair initially hid their off-screen romance from the cast and crew. "We didn't want to take anything away from the show," Paquin told Us Weekly in March 2019.

Paquin and Moyer were married by 2010, and two years later they had fraternal twins Poppy and Charlie, per People. While they live public professional lives, Paquin and Moyer prefer to keep their personal lives mostly under wraps. According to the former "X-Men" actor, not revealing too much about their married life and keeping their children out of the public eye was a conscious decision. "I've always been very private," Paquin told "Today" in 2018. "I don't want people to know too much about my real, inner private life."

The couple did however open up about one activity they forbade their children from doing.