Famous Singer Admits Her Bandmates Encouraged Her To Make A Move On Prince Harry
We may know Prince Harry best these days as the doting husband of Meghan Markle, but it wasn't actually that long ago when he was on the short, short list of World's Most Eligible Bachelors. And, as any man in this position would do, the young prince dated a whole lot of A-listers, and straight, single women anywhere in his vicinity were encouraged to shoot their shot.
Before meeting the love of his life and mother to his two children, Harry was linked to the likes of pop star Ellie Goulding, actor and model Cressida Bonas, and, in his most serious former relationship, Chelsy Davy, per Marie Claire. But these relationships don't include the many rumored flings and hookups and missed connections. Seriously, everyone wanted a piece of Prince Harry at one point or another.
Including, according to her at least, one very successful singer who says that she was encouraged by friends to make a play for the red-haired prince charming.
Jade Thirwall says she was single at the time
Jade Thirwall of Little Mix, speaking in the band's "At Home" documentary on YouTube, explained that she and bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson met Prince Harry back in 2015 at the Royal Variety Performance. "I think I was the only single one at the time and the girls were like, 'Go on, Jade,'" she said, explaining how her three fellow singers encouraged her to make a move on the handsome royal. "Needless to say he wasn't interested," she laughed.
Holding up a photo of the meeting, Thirwall noted that she's shaking his hand in the pic. "Maybe I was trying to give him some eye-contact." Considering the rough time that Prince Harry's actual wife, Meghan Markle, has had with the tabloids, maybe it was for the best for Thirwall that Prince Harry wasn't inclined to buy her a nice seafood dinner. Though, as her Little Mix bandmates did tell her, "You never know!"
Jokes aside, Thirwall appears quite happy with her boyfriend Jordan Stephens, whom she has dated since May 2020, reported The Sun.