Michael Phelps Reveals His True Feelings About Meghan And Harry

Michael Phelps can relate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave their royal life behind and move to California in search of a more meaningful life. The swimmer compared the life of an Olympian to that of the British royals, mainly because both are seen as something "not human," as he said at a December 16 event for the Depression Research Foundation, according to the Daily Mail. "I think the biggest thing is to try to be your authentic self, like being able to show when you're going through a struggle is something that is more powerful that we can ever understand," Phelps added.

Meghan opened up about the mental struggles she developed after becoming the Duchess of Sussex in her poignant interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. "I just didn't see a solution. But I knew that if I didn't say it that I would do it — and I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought," Meghan told Winfrey, per The New York Times.

In the past several years, Harry has also been vocal about living with depression since losing his mother, Prince Diana, in 1997. "Shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well," he said in a 2017 podcast with Bryony Gordon, according to Forbes.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.