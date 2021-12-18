Seth Meyers Just Ripped Donald Trump Jr. To Shreds

One day after text messages between Donald Trump Jr. and Mark Meadows were revealed, Seth Meyers went to town on the content of the messages, poking fun at Trump Jr.'s apparent status within the family. "Damn, they have Don Jr.'s text messages to his father's chief of staff, which means Don Jr. doesn't have his father's own phone number. " he said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" when referencing Trump Jr.'s desperate pleas for help on January 6. "And if Don Jr. gets relegated to the chief of staff, who does Eric have to go through — Rudy?"

"Whatever else we find out about the actual attack, there's nothing more embarrassing than not having your dad's number," Meyers joked, before making a solid "Succession" reference. "Even Kendall Roy gets to talk face-to-face with Logan." Later in the segment, Meyers criticized the notion that Trump supporters, including those who sent texts, were "shocked" about the insurrection, saying, "You were the ones who told them the election was stolen! You can't complain that the subway smells when you're the guy that took a s*** on the F train!"

Meyers ended his segment by reiterating a text from Trump Jr., "Republicans, if you had a conscience at all, you'd see all the evidence and 'condemn this s*** ASAP.'"