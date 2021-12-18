Seth Meyers Just Ripped Donald Trump Jr. To Shreds
Seth Meyers took his criticism of Donald Trump Jr. to a new level after bombshell revelations were made public about his involvement during the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Text messages from Fox News hosts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows were revealed on December 14 during the House's contempt proceedings against the former Republican congressman, per CNBC. The text messages, per the outlet, outlined the urgency in which Fox News hosts — who are pro-Republican and staunch Trump supporters — pressed for the former president to intervene. Five people died during the insurrection, according to The New York Times.
"Mark, the president needs to tell the people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy," Fox News host Laura Ingraham texted Meadows on January 6, according to Rep. Liz Cheney, who is on the committee investigating the insurrection. Other people who sent text messages to Meadows included Brian Kilmeade of "Fox & Friends," Sean Hannity, and Trump Jr. — who begged Meadows to get his father, Donald Trump, to give an "Oval Office address." The latter's texts were so great that Meyers couldn't help but poke fun at him. Here's what he said.
Seth Meyers thinks Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with his father is 'embarrassing'
One day after text messages between Donald Trump Jr. and Mark Meadows were revealed, Seth Meyers went to town on the content of the messages, poking fun at Trump Jr.'s apparent status within the family. "Damn, they have Don Jr.'s text messages to his father's chief of staff, which means Don Jr. doesn't have his father's own phone number. " he said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" when referencing Trump Jr.'s desperate pleas for help on January 6. "And if Don Jr. gets relegated to the chief of staff, who does Eric have to go through — Rudy?"
"Whatever else we find out about the actual attack, there's nothing more embarrassing than not having your dad's number," Meyers joked, before making a solid "Succession" reference. "Even Kendall Roy gets to talk face-to-face with Logan." Later in the segment, Meyers criticized the notion that Trump supporters, including those who sent texts, were "shocked" about the insurrection, saying, "You were the ones who told them the election was stolen! You can't complain that the subway smells when you're the guy that took a s*** on the F train!"
Meyers ended his segment by reiterating a text from Trump Jr., "Republicans, if you had a conscience at all, you'd see all the evidence and 'condemn this s*** ASAP.'"