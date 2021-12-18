What We Know About Fetty Wap's Latest Arrest
Rapper and hip hop star Fetty Wap has been arrested. The "Trap Queen" singer was arrested Friday, December 17 at the Newark Liberty International Airport on an outstanding warrant, police told Page Six.
Since November, Fetty Wap, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, has been bound to GPS monitoring. Being monitored was a stipulation of his release on federal drug trafficking charges. The musician had been charged with "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances." In November, he was released on bond under certain conditions. In addition to this GPS monitor, the Grammy nominee was also required to submit to random drug testing and surrender his passport, though he's allowed to travel with prior permission from the U.S. Attorney's Office, per Us Weekly.
Now the rapper has been taken back into custody after police received an alert from the star's ankle monitor. But why was Fetty Wap arrested? He was arrested at the airport, after all. Did he not follow the aforementioned guidelines and pre-approve his travels?
Details of Fetty Wap's arrest have been kept quiet
After arriving at the Newark Liberty International Airport, Fetty Wap was quickly handcuffed after his ankle monitor alerted police. Right now, why the ankle monitor set off an alert is unknown, law enforcement told TMZ. When officers spoke to the rapper and ran his information in the system, police noticed there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
Details regarding his warrant, like the ankle monitor alert, are also unknown at this time. The only information known about the warrant is that it was for public nuisance in North Bergen, New Jersey. Fetty Wap was arrested and booked for the warrant, per TMZ, but was able to make bail and be released. "He was released on bail. No bail amount listed. And no mugshot," Port Authority spokesperson Rudolph King explained to the New York Post, via Page Six. Further information regarding the details of his arrest are forthcoming.