What We Know About Fetty Wap's Latest Arrest

Rapper and hip hop star Fetty Wap has been arrested. The "Trap Queen" singer was arrested Friday, December 17 at the Newark Liberty International Airport on an outstanding warrant, police told Page Six.

Since November, Fetty Wap, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, has been bound to GPS monitoring. Being monitored was a stipulation of his release on federal drug trafficking charges. The musician had been charged with "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances." In November, he was released on bond under certain conditions. In addition to this GPS monitor, the Grammy nominee was also required to submit to random drug testing and surrender his passport, though he's allowed to travel with prior permission from the U.S. Attorney's Office, per Us Weekly.

Now the rapper has been taken back into custody after police received an alert from the star's ankle monitor. But why was Fetty Wap arrested? He was arrested at the airport, after all. Did he not follow the aforementioned guidelines and pre-approve his travels?