Fetty Wap Was Just Charged With Drug Trafficking. Here's What We Know

More details have surfaced regarding Fetty Wap's recent arrest. The rapper (real name: Willie Maxwell) was taken into custody on October 29 at New York City's Citi Field Stadium, where he was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud Festival. FBI agents arrested the star before his scheduled performance.

"So where the f*** was Fetty Wap? #RollingLoudNYC," one confused fan tweeted before the arrest became public knowledge. Hours before FBI agents handcuffed him, the "Trap Queen" rapper somewhat predicted his fate in now-expired post on his Instagram stories. "N****s move cautious never worried," he wrote, alongside a prayer and crown emoji (via the Daily Mail).

"We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding," Fetty Wap's lawyer Navarro Grey told TMZ on October 29. "He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously." As for his scheduled performance at the music festival, Rolling Loud's reps told the outlet they weren't aware of the hip-hop artist's legal troubles.

Though details about Fetty Wap's charges were initially kept under wraps, a source told the Daily Mail that he was arraigned in New York City, where he remains in jail. Now, legal documents obtained by TMZ detail exactly what kind of federal charges Fetty Wap is facing — and, if found guilty, the rapper could be looking at a very lengthy prison sentence.