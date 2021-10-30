Fetty Wap Was Just Charged With Drug Trafficking. Here's What We Know
More details have surfaced regarding Fetty Wap's recent arrest. The rapper (real name: Willie Maxwell) was taken into custody on October 29 at New York City's Citi Field Stadium, where he was supposed to perform at Rolling Loud Festival. FBI agents arrested the star before his scheduled performance.
"So where the f*** was Fetty Wap? #RollingLoudNYC," one confused fan tweeted before the arrest became public knowledge. Hours before FBI agents handcuffed him, the "Trap Queen" rapper somewhat predicted his fate in now-expired post on his Instagram stories. "N****s move cautious never worried," he wrote, alongside a prayer and crown emoji (via the Daily Mail).
"We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding," Fetty Wap's lawyer Navarro Grey told TMZ on October 29. "He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously." As for his scheduled performance at the music festival, Rolling Loud's reps told the outlet they weren't aware of the hip-hop artist's legal troubles.
Though details about Fetty Wap's charges were initially kept under wraps, a source told the Daily Mail that he was arraigned in New York City, where he remains in jail. Now, legal documents obtained by TMZ detail exactly what kind of federal charges Fetty Wap is facing — and, if found guilty, the rapper could be looking at a very lengthy prison sentence.
Fetty Wap allegedly trafficked huge amounts of opioids — and could face life in prison
According to the Los Angeles Times, Fetty Wap was charged with "conspiracy to distribute" and "possession with intent to distribute" as massive amount of drugs. Per court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper and his associates are allegedly responsible for distributing over 100 kilograms of opioids — cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine — between Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020. According to federal authorities, said drugs were purchased on the West Coast and smuggled east via secret compartments inside USPS vehicles.
As reported by TMZ, federal agents also seized $1.5 million in cash from the group's Long Island headquarters, as well as four guns and one rifle. FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael Driscoll claimed that the artist's dealings also involved the cooperation of a corrections officer," which "illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become," Driscoll told Page Six.
As reported by Complex, Fetty Wap has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Another hearing is scheduled for November 24, per the outlet, and, in the meantime, the rapper will remain in jail. Another grim reality for the star: Complex notes that, if convicted, Fetty Wap could face life in prison.
Needless to say, fans rushed to social media to comment on the situation. "Fetty Wap is gonna do 17 to 38 years for those charges," one fan wrote, referencing Wap's "1738" tagline. Another expressed compassion. "Prayers to Fetty Wap and his loved ones, he recently lost his child and now he's facing severe jail time," they wrote, also noting he should still "face consequences."