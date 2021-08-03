Fetty Wap Breaks Silence On Daughter's Tragic Death
The music industry was shaken this week by the news that rapper Fetty Wap's daughter, Lauren Maxwell, had died at the age of just 4 years old. Lauren's mother, Turquoise Miami, broke the news in an Instagram post on July 31. "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," she wrote. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."
The comments were flooded with condolences and well wishes from fans. Following the post, Miami scrubbed her Instagram, leaving only the video of her late daughter in the pool. At the time of this writing, neither Fetty Wap nor Miami have spoken publicly as to the cause of death. But three days after the news broke, the "Trap Queen" artist spoke out about his devastating loss. Here's what he had to say.
Fetty Wap asked his fans to do something
Days after the death of his daughter, Lauren Maxwell, Fetty Wap took to Instagram to talk about his daughter on social media. In a since-deleted Instagram live, Fetty Wap asked that people keep Lauren in their thoughts. "Y'all can do me a favor?" he said. "Just post all butterflies. All butterflies. [She] loved butterflies," he continued. "If you guys could do that, that means a lot."
The rapper did not address the tragedy any further in the video. The following day, Fetty Wap posted a sweet picture on his Instagram as an homage to his child. The photo depicts Lauren standing in a parking lot, giving the camera a toothy grin. "Hey mini-me (My Twin)," he wrote. "'I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend,'" he then added a butterfly, dove, and teddy bear emoji.
Our thoughts are with Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami during this unimaginable time.