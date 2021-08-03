Fetty Wap Breaks Silence On Daughter's Tragic Death

The music industry was shaken this week by the news that rapper Fetty Wap's daughter, Lauren Maxwell, had died at the age of just 4 years old. Lauren's mother, Turquoise Miami, broke the news in an Instagram post on July 31. "This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," she wrote. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

The comments were flooded with condolences and well wishes from fans. Following the post, Miami scrubbed her Instagram, leaving only the video of her late daughter in the pool. At the time of this writing, neither Fetty Wap nor Miami have spoken publicly as to the cause of death. But three days after the news broke, the "Trap Queen" artist spoke out about his devastating loss. Here's what he had to say.