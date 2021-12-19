Bear Brown Talks Alaskan Bush People Christmas Special, Honoring Dad Billy, And Plans For 2022 - Exclusive Interview
The holiday season is upon, and Discovery is bringing the joy with an "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas special, airing on December 19. Fans of the series will be delighted to have the chance to catch up with the Brown family before the year ends. However, 2021 hasn't been easy for the clan. In February, family patriarch Billy Brown died at the age of 68. Understandably, the loss has hit the Browns hard, but as the Christmas special reveals, they're finding ways to move forward while still honoring Billy.
By all accounts, the "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas special won't disappoint fans. Per a press release, "The Browns will spruce things up to make this Christmas a joyous one to remember, including a one-of-a-kind Secret Santa exchange with original Brown-crafted gifts for each other. To honor their late father, the family plans to deck their homestead with an abundance of lights and decorations to 'reach him in heaven.'"
Nicki Swift caught up with Bear Brown to find out all about the "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas special and what the family has planned for 2022.
Bear Brown is honoring his 'Da' this holiday season
It's been an incredibly difficult year for the Browns after you lost your father, Billy. How is your family coping now?
It definitely has been a very difficult year. We're just trying to keep on moving towards our goal of a completely self-sustainable ranch, being together as a family and keeping Da in our hearts this holiday season.
You pay tribute to your dad in the Christmas special. What are some of the ways your family is honoring him this holiday season?
We've been honoring Da this Christmas by continuing our family traditions despite how difficult it is being our first Christmas without him, and going all out with Christmas decorations all over North Star Ranch, including hanging a star very high on a tree overlooking the mountain with an awesome view. I think that is what he would want.
What are some of the Christmas traditions you're excited to share on the show? And can you tell us anything about this year's Secret Santa?
Everyone will get to see our Christmas family traditions in action for sure! Hanging up decorations, being together, good food and of course Secret Santa with plenty of homemade gifts!
How will you be celebrating the holidays with Raiven and River?
Raiven and River are both on the mountaintop helping to celebrate Christmas the right way — with family, laughing, and a lot of love! And you'll get to see River's reaction to his first ever campfire!
What are your hopes for 2022?
Plans for 2022? Keep building up the ranch, keep sticking together like a family should and keep remembering my dad.
All-New "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas Special Airing on Sunday, December 19 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery.