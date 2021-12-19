Bear Brown Talks Alaskan Bush People Christmas Special, Honoring Dad Billy, And Plans For 2022 - Exclusive Interview

It's been an incredibly difficult year for the Browns after you lost your father, Billy. How is your family coping now?

It definitely has been a very difficult year. We're just trying to keep on moving towards our goal of a completely self-sustainable ranch, being together as a family and keeping Da in our hearts this holiday season.

You pay tribute to your dad in the Christmas special. What are some of the ways your family is honoring him this holiday season?

We've been honoring Da this Christmas by continuing our family traditions despite how difficult it is being our first Christmas without him, and going all out with Christmas decorations all over North Star Ranch, including hanging a star very high on a tree overlooking the mountain with an awesome view. I think that is what he would want.

What are some of the Christmas traditions you're excited to share on the show? And can you tell us anything about this year's Secret Santa?

Everyone will get to see our Christmas family traditions in action for sure! Hanging up decorations, being together, good food and of course Secret Santa with plenty of homemade gifts!

How will you be celebrating the holidays with Raiven and River?

Raiven and River are both on the mountaintop helping to celebrate Christmas the right way — with family, laughing, and a lot of love! And you'll get to see River's reaction to his first ever campfire!

What are your hopes for 2022?

Plans for 2022? Keep building up the ranch, keep sticking together like a family should and keep remembering my dad.

All-New "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas Special Airing on Sunday, December 19 at 8pm ET/PT on Discovery.