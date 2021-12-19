The Tragic Death Of Rapper Drakeo The Ruler

Fans are mourning the tragic death of Drakeo the Ruler after the rapper was stabbed at a concert on December 18, TMZ confirmed. The rapper one of the performers at the "Once Upon a Time In LA" festival. The all-day event at L.A.'s Exposition Park included headliners Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. News about Drakeo's death spread quickly on social media.

Hip Hop Ties tweeted, "L.A. rapper Drakeo The Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck at the 'Once Upon A Time In LA' festival earlier tonight. Prayers up for Drakeo." Joey Fatts tweeted, "Drakeo was killed while working. Was there for a performance...No reason why a knife should be able to be snuck into a music festival. Especially since the Travis Scott s***. Rip Drakeo hope his fam sue." Tributes to the beloved rapper poured in on social media, as well.

Otto Von Biz Markie tweeted, "RIP Drakeo, the greatest West Coast artist of a generation, a legend who invented a new rap language of slippery cadences, nervous rhythms, and psychedelic slang, who beat life twice only to suffer the most tragic fate conceivable. The Ruler, once, always, and forever." But the details of Drakeo's death are truly shocking.