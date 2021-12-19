The Tragic Death Of Rapper Drakeo The Ruler
Fans are mourning the tragic death of Drakeo the Ruler after the rapper was stabbed at a concert on December 18, TMZ confirmed. The rapper one of the performers at the "Once Upon a Time In LA" festival. The all-day event at L.A.'s Exposition Park included headliners Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. News about Drakeo's death spread quickly on social media.
Hip Hop Ties tweeted, "L.A. rapper Drakeo The Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck at the 'Once Upon A Time In LA' festival earlier tonight. Prayers up for Drakeo." Joey Fatts tweeted, "Drakeo was killed while working. Was there for a performance...No reason why a knife should be able to be snuck into a music festival. Especially since the Travis Scott s***. Rip Drakeo hope his fam sue." Tributes to the beloved rapper poured in on social media, as well.
Otto Von Biz Markie tweeted, "RIP Drakeo, the greatest West Coast artist of a generation, a legend who invented a new rap language of slippery cadences, nervous rhythms, and psychedelic slang, who beat life twice only to suffer the most tragic fate conceivable. The Ruler, once, always, and forever." But the details of Drakeo's death are truly shocking.
Drakeo The Ruler was killed at an L.A. music festival
TMZ confirmed on December 19 that Drakeo the Ruler died after he was stabbed at the "Once Upon a Time" music festival in Los Angeles. Details are still coming in on this developing story, but here's what we know. The rapper was set to perform at the event on December 18 in L.A.'s Exposition Park. TMZ reported Drakeo was backstage around 8:30 p.m. when a fight occurred, and the rapper was stabbed. Multiple sources told TMZ that Drakeo was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries later. After the fight broke out and Drakeo was stabbed, organizers shut down the festival. Headline performers Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent never took the stage.
Daily Beast reported Drakeo was stabbed in the throat, but details about the 28-year-old rapper's tragic death remain unconfirmed at this time. The outlet reported that Drake paid tribute to his friend in an Instagram Story that read: "Always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo." Otto Von Biz Markie tweeted: "I'm devastated. Going to log off for a while and try to process this. My love to his friends, family, and anyone who understand the struggle that he endured and loved his music. He was special, a legit genius and a kind, caring friend. There are no words to convey the grief."