The Amount Of Dogs Demi Moore Has Is Turning Heads

Known for her hit movies "A Few Good Men," "Ghost," and "Disclosure," among others, Demi Moore has defined much of the '80s and '90s Hollywood scene. The actor has long been a popular face on magazine covers and actively advocated on some of the critical issues in the industry, such as pay equity.

Per The New York Times, her memoir, "Inside Out," released on September 24, 2019, revealed her life behind the camera, her marriages with Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis, her struggles with substance use, and her childhood. According to the outlet, the mother of three used writing as a tool to rediscover herself. Through her book, Moore also brought forth some critical discourses around mental health to the public. "If you carry a well of shame and unresolved trauma inside of you, no amount of money, no measure of success or celebrity, can fill it," she wrote in her book.

Moore's memoir shows how much self-discovery has been vital for her — a journey the A-list actor has shared with some really gorgeous dogs. She has been quite candid about her affection for these animals on social media. Her love for dogs knows no bounds — a reason she seems to be unable to get enough of them. And this is why the number of dogs Moore has is turning heads. In her heart, the actor has found a home for them all.