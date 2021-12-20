What Is The Queen Urging Prince William To Stop Doing Immediately?

The British royal family is gearing up for the holiday season. Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children —George, Charlotte, and Louis — love this time of the year and spend the days around Christmas honoring a number of sweet traditions, per People. In an interview with the publication last week, Prince William revealed that Christmas is an extra special time of the year for the family as they "get very few moments to actually come together" throughout the rest of the year. He added that he enjoys seeing his children play with their cousins. Among their holiday traditions are playing board games, including Risk and Monopoly, watching Christmas films ("Elf" is a big favorite!), and attending church services on Christmas.

Traditionally, the entire royal family gets together on Christmas at Sandringham House to enjoy a traditional meal and celebrate the holiday. However, the event has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Vanity Fair. But this won't prevent some of the immediate royal family members from coming together, including Prince William and his family. This year's celebrations will reportedly be even more important to Queen Elizabeth II due to the death of her husband Prince Philip earlier this year. A source close to the queen told Vanity Fair that she has been looking forward to the event more than usual.

Ahead of the special holiday, the queen has begged Prince William to stop engaging in an activity that she finds unsafe.