Sarah Palin Is Turning Heads With Her Latest Comments About COVID-19

Even though it wasn't too long ago that Sarah Palin was encouraging Americans to wear their masks and be vigilant when it came to COVID-19, if there's one thing she's against, it's getting the vaccine.

During the recent "Americafest" event in Arizona, Palin kicked things off by calling top infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci "the most inconsistent talking head," per the Independent. She then further elaborated, " ... Those of us who have had COVID, they're telling us that even though we've had it — we have natural immunity — now that we still have to get a shot." (Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, both they and the CDC note that "getting a COVID-19 vaccine [is] the best protection against getting COVID-19, whether you have already had the virus or not.") Palin, however, wasn't having this. "And it'll be over my dead body that I get a shot," she declared. "I will not. I won't do it and they better not touch my kids either."

Back in March, Palin's son Trig, who has Down syndrome, tested positive for COVID-19 (along with other members of the Palin family). As she told People at the time, "Children with special needs are vulnerable to COVID ramifications," claiming that while the doctor prescribed several remedies, she also encouraged mask-wearing.