How Prince Philip Secretly Comforted Prince William At Princess Diana's Funeral
Prince Philip has been sorely missed by the members of the British royal family since his death back in April. During his long life, he not only raised his four children, but he also got to share in the lives of his grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Over the years, his grandchildren, in particular, have only had wonderful things to say about the late prince. In the documentary "Our Queen at Ninety," Princess Eugenie noted that the Duke of Edinburgh was "the rock" of the entire family (via Town & Country).
Philip played an especially important role in the lives of eldest son Prince Charles' two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Following the untimely death of their mother, Princess Diana, the Duke of Edinburgh welcomed his teenage grandsons into the home he shared with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, and took care of them during their early grief-stricken days. Both William and Harry have spoken out about how much they appreciated and admired their grandfather. The Duke of Cambridge offered one particularly poignant tribute via Instagram shortly after Prince Philip's death, in which he stated he felt "lucky" and "grateful" for the relationship he shared with his grandfather.
The Duke of Edinburgh was known to have a particularly soft spot for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren when he was alive. And during one of the most devastating moments of Prince William and Prince Harry's lives, Prince Philip defied his typically reserved manner to comfort Prince William in this special way.
Prince Philip's support for Prince William was out of character
When Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident in 1997, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walked in the funeral procession that followed. Although Prince Philip was not known as an affectionate man, he felt compelled to show his support for one of his grandsons when he thought no one was looking, as revealed in a new documentary about the late Duke of Edinburgh (via Daily Mail). As the group passed under the Horseguards Parade arch, Philip placed a hand on Prince William's back in a rare show of affection. Behind the scenes, Prince Philip was instrumental in providing support for William and Harry. When Prince William didn't want to walk in the procession, the Duke of Edinburgh agreed to walk with him even though it was not customary for him to take part.
Prince Philip's uncharacteristic behavior was likely related to a tragedy he went through when he was a young boy. Although his mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, did not die, she was committed to a mental health institution when Philip was only 10 years old, according to Esquire. Even after she was released, the mother and son had an estranged relationship until Queen Elizabeth II brought Princess Alice to live at Buckingham Palace in her later years. It is likely that Prince Philip's show of solidarity with his grandsons stemmed from his lifelong ability to relate to their grief.