How Prince Philip Secretly Comforted Prince William At Princess Diana's Funeral

Prince Philip has been sorely missed by the members of the British royal family since his death back in April. During his long life, he not only raised his four children, but he also got to share in the lives of his grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Over the years, his grandchildren, in particular, have only had wonderful things to say about the late prince. In the documentary "Our Queen at Ninety," Princess Eugenie noted that the Duke of Edinburgh was "the rock" of the entire family (via Town & Country).

Philip played an especially important role in the lives of eldest son Prince Charles' two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Following the untimely death of their mother, Princess Diana, the Duke of Edinburgh welcomed his teenage grandsons into the home he shared with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, and took care of them during their early grief-stricken days. Both William and Harry have spoken out about how much they appreciated and admired their grandfather. The Duke of Cambridge offered one particularly poignant tribute via Instagram shortly after Prince Philip's death, in which he stated he felt "lucky" and "grateful" for the relationship he shared with his grandfather.

The Duke of Edinburgh was known to have a particularly soft spot for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren when he was alive. And during one of the most devastating moments of Prince William and Prince Harry's lives, Prince Philip defied his typically reserved manner to comfort Prince William in this special way.