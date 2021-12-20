Why Is Trevor Noah Suing An NYC Hospital?

There are certain professionals that are just implicitly trusted, like firefighters, judges, and your old high school English teacher. Doctors, in particular, hold a high degree of credibility — after all, who's going to question someone who spent that many years at school? But, while most medical workers are likely responsible and professional, every line of work has a few candidates that are not quite up to par. Unfortunately, Trevor Noah is claiming that he had a recent run-in with one of these doctors — with devastating results.

According to People, the "The Daily Show" host is suing an NYC hospital and the doctor that treated him in late 2020. The lawsuit, filed against orthopedic surgeon Dr Riley J. Williams and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan, alleges a lengthy series of misconduct, including a failure "to prescribe proper medications" and to "care for [Noah] in a careful and skillful manner." Heartbreakingly, the documents also claim that the allegedly botched surgery resulted in "serious personal injury," and ultimately, a "loss of enjoyment for life'" for Noah.