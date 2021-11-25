The Surprise Reunion That Left Adele Overcome With Emotion

After Emma Thompson started to speak from the audience at Adele's recorded London Palladium concert special this November, she asked the musician if there was anyone who'd had an impact on her life that she missed. Adele immediately named her former teacher, Ms. McDonald, who happened to be in the crowd that night with her children and made a surprise appearance on stage. "I didn't know that you were coming," Adele said, holding back tears.

"That's okay. It was supposed to be a surprise. Thank you for remembering me," McDonald said. "You really did change my life. Now, I've got to get my whole face re-done," Adele joked, while wiping away tears.

After the moment aired, Adele took to Instagram to share a sweet message about their viral encounter. "Home Sweet Home. I've always dreamt of doing An Audience With... There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven," she wrote. Thanks to those English lessons, it's clear that Adele found the right words to capture how she felt about their emotional reunion.