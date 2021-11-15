The Real Reason Adele Was 'So Nervous' To Perform Her 'One Night Only' Concert

Adele is by far one of the most successful artists in her genre. According to The Wall Street Journal, she was one of the top-selling artists of the last decade and has won hundreds of awards, including an Oscar and more Grammys than one can count, per Insider. But, at the same time, she's also faced plenty of challenges in her life, both on- and off-stage. However, as she told Rolling Stone in November 2021, her fourth studio album, "30" has become an awakening of sorts for her. Or at least it's given her an opportunity to shed her past to form a new future. "I didn't really know myself. I thought I did," she said. "I don't know if it was because my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn't like who I was. I didn't really know myself. I thought I did. But I just didn't like who I was."

With that said, Adele just admitted that her most recent concert made her very nervous. And it's not because she wasn't ready to take the stage again, but because of one person who was sitting in the audience.