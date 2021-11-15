The Real Reason Adele Was 'So Nervous' To Perform Her 'One Night Only' Concert
Adele is by far one of the most successful artists in her genre. According to The Wall Street Journal, she was one of the top-selling artists of the last decade and has won hundreds of awards, including an Oscar and more Grammys than one can count, per Insider. But, at the same time, she's also faced plenty of challenges in her life, both on- and off-stage. However, as she told Rolling Stone in November 2021, her fourth studio album, "30" has become an awakening of sorts for her. Or at least it's given her an opportunity to shed her past to form a new future. "I didn't really know myself. I thought I did," she said. "I don't know if it was because my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn't like who I was. I didn't really know myself. I thought I did. But I just didn't like who I was."
With that said, Adele just admitted that her most recent concert made her very nervous. And it's not because she wasn't ready to take the stage again, but because of one person who was sitting in the audience.
Adele wanted to make a good impression on her son
Adele said that her "One Night Only" concert special was perhaps one of the most nerve-racking performances of her career for several different reasons. She played at Los Angeles' Griffith Observatory, which she admitted on Twitter was one of the most "beautiful venues" in which she has ever played. If that weren't enough, she also admitted that she had a hard time playing it cool. "Having been on such a rollercoaster the last few years and then the pandemic, it was hard to imagine being on stage singing again ever. So the fact that I got to, and also got to sing my new songs, has me feeling a million things at once!" she also tweeted.
But it's the fact that her son Angelo was in the audience — and it was his first time seeing his mother perform — that made her the most nervous. She explained again on Twitter, "It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I've never been so nervous in my life!!" While there's no doubt that Adele has had her fair share of critics, it's not surprising that she thinks her son is her toughest one. After all, she wants to make a grand impression on him.