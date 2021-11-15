The Sad Thing Adele Just Revealed About Her Relationship With Rich Paul

Hello, it's Nicki Swift, and we were wondering if after all these years you like to meet hear all about how Adele is all loved up with her boyfriend Rich Paul? Yes? Okay. The British star has been going increasingly more public with her sports agent boyfriend in the wake of her divorce from Simon Konecki, which was finalized in March 2021, around two years after the now former couple confirmed their split.

Adele seemed keen to gush about her new man during an October interview with Vogue, in which she admitted she feels "safe" with Paul, who came into her life just before the death of her father, Mark Evans. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild," she said of their connection, noting that she and Paul had been friends for a while before things turned romantic.

Adele also opened up about her man to British Vogue that same month for a November cover story, in which she couldn't stop gushing over her his sense of humor. "He's great. He's so f*****g funny. He's so smart, you know," she said. Awww!

Well now, the usually private star is revealing even more about her relationship. The London native gave us a personal insight into the side of her she doesn't let us in too often with a heart-wrenching confession about how her boyfriend really makes her feel.