The Sad Thing Adele Just Revealed About Her Relationship With Rich Paul
Hello, it's Nicki Swift, and we were wondering if after all these years you like to
meet hear all about how Adele is all loved up with her boyfriend Rich Paul? Yes? Okay. The British star has been going increasingly more public with her sports agent boyfriend in the wake of her divorce from Simon Konecki, which was finalized in March 2021, around two years after the now former couple confirmed their split.
Adele seemed keen to gush about her new man during an October interview with Vogue, in which she admitted she feels "safe" with Paul, who came into her life just before the death of her father, Mark Evans. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild," she said of their connection, noting that she and Paul had been friends for a while before things turned romantic.
Adele also opened up about her man to British Vogue that same month for a November cover story, in which she couldn't stop gushing over her his sense of humor. "He's great. He's so f*****g funny. He's so smart, you know," she said. Awww!
Well now, the usually private star is revealing even more about her relationship. The London native gave us a personal insight into the side of her she doesn't let us in too often with a heart-wrenching confession about how her boyfriend really makes her feel.
Adele loves herself for the first time
Adele got very candid about her love for Rich Paul during CBS' "Adele One Night Only" special with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on November 14. The talk show host probed the "Hometown Glory" hitmaker on her romance, to which Adele once again revealed he leaves her tickled pink.
"He's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny, he's hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he's very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does," she shared, also opening up about the exact moment she knew it was time to divorce Konecki.
Adele also spoke candidly about how her relationship with Paul is different to those in her past, making the sad confession that she believes this is the first time in her life that she's "loved [herself] and been open to loving and being loved by someone else." She put much of that down to "timing," but mused, "it'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."
Adele and Paul went Instagram official with their romance back in September. The sneaky star hid a picture of her and her man in a collection of three photos as they attended an event together and posed in a photobooth.
Could Rich Paul be Adele's "One and Only"? It sure sounds like it to us...