What Adele Forced Spotify To Do For Her New Album

When Adele sings, people listen. Expectations couldn't be higher for the singer after her blockbuster third album, "25," featuring hit songs like "Hello" and "When We Were Young." But sure enough, Adele came back stronger than ever with her fourth album, "30," starting with its debut single "Easy On Me." Spotify tweeted that the track became the most streamed song in a single day ever on its platform. According to CNN, the single became her third number one single in the UK and broke the nation's record for most streams in a week. Fans played the track 24 million times in a week, which beat out the almost 17 million streams of "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande in 2019.

Adele's presence in the music industry is so monumental, in fact, that it also forces others in the industry to go around her schedule. For example, when Taylor Swift announced she was moving up the release of her re-recorded album "Red (Taylor's Version)" by a week, people were quick to guess Adele's album was scheduled to drop, per Forbes. Sure enough, that's exactly what happened.

Prior to its release, Adele's record label estimated "30" could easily surpass one million equivalent sales, combining physical purchases and streams within the first week, The New York Times reported. Amidst all the hype, Adele also used her voice for change and was unafraid to go up against anyone in the music industry. Here's what Adele forced Spotify to do in the wake of its debut.