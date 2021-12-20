What Makes Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley's Relationship Non-Traditional?

Shailene Woodley is not exactly a "typical" Hollywood starlet. The actor, who got her start on "The Secret Life of the American Teenager," soon went on to star in Oscar-winners like "The Descendents" and landed a leading role in "Big Little Lies" with Meryl Streep.

Despite her excellent Tinseltown resume though, Woodley is not a classic Tinseltown gal. For starters, Woodley has claimed that she's basically a nomad who can fit her entire life in a tiny suitcase. She rarely washes her hair and makes her toothpaste (which she also eats) out of clay, per Bustle. "I first heard about the benefits of eating clay from a taxi driver. He was African and was saying that, where he's from, the women eat clay when they're pregnant," Woodley told Into the Gloss. "I've discovered that clay is great for you because your body doesn't absorb it, and it apparently provides a negative charge, so it bonds to negative isotopes." (It's worth noting that most dentists continue to recommend using normal toothpaste — regardless of what Woodley does.)

In 2020 Woodley became engaged to equally-eccentric pro football player Aaron Rodgers. Their relationship has been a whirlwind, with the pair announcing their engagement before ever confirming their relationship. How do they make it work, though? According to sources, the secret to their success as a couple is as alternative as Woodley's health regimen.