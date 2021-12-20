Charlie Woods Is Practically Tiger Woods' Twin

Tiger Woods made his return to golf with an unlikely partner, his son Charlie. After recovering from a horrific car crash that not only threatened to end the golfer's career — but nearly led to his leg being amputated — Tiger announced earlier this month that he would be returning to the links alongside his son. "Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie," he tweeted on December 8. "I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud."

Although Charlie had the unenviable task of following in his father's footsteps, the 12-year-old proudly honored the Woods name at the PNC Championship event. A putt that Charlie hit on the fourth hole of the course went viral on Twitter as the young golf phenom triumphantly raised his putter after the impressive shot. "We are witnessing history in a making with Charlie Woods and we are just not aware of the moment," one fan wrote in response to the clip tweeted by the PGA Tour. The father-son duo were in lockstep together as they birdied another hole on the course.

While Tiger was still recovering from his accident, he noticed that Charlie was letting his temper affect his game. "Son, I don't care how mad you get," Tiger recalled telling Charlie, per Golf Digest. "[A]s long as you're 100% committed to the next shot," he advised. While the two played together, fans — and Tiger himself — noticed uncanny similarities between the Woods boys.