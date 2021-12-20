Charlie Woods Is Practically Tiger Woods' Twin
Tiger Woods made his return to golf with an unlikely partner, his son Charlie. After recovering from a horrific car crash that not only threatened to end the golfer's career — but nearly led to his leg being amputated — Tiger announced earlier this month that he would be returning to the links alongside his son. "Although it's been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie," he tweeted on December 8. "I'm playing as a Dad and couldn't be more excited and proud."
Although Charlie had the unenviable task of following in his father's footsteps, the 12-year-old proudly honored the Woods name at the PNC Championship event. A putt that Charlie hit on the fourth hole of the course went viral on Twitter as the young golf phenom triumphantly raised his putter after the impressive shot. "We are witnessing history in a making with Charlie Woods and we are just not aware of the moment," one fan wrote in response to the clip tweeted by the PGA Tour. The father-son duo were in lockstep together as they birdied another hole on the course.
While Tiger was still recovering from his accident, he noticed that Charlie was letting his temper affect his game. "Son, I don't care how mad you get," Tiger recalled telling Charlie, per Golf Digest. "[A]s long as you're 100% committed to the next shot," he advised. While the two played together, fans — and Tiger himself — noticed uncanny similarities between the Woods boys.
Tiger Woods proudly shares these similarities with his son
Footage from Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods playing together at the 2020 PNC Championship event was spliced together in a video to show the similar mannerisms the father-son duo displayed on the course. The viral video showed their similar swings, how they spun their clubs after a shot, and how they snatched a tee. There was even a clip of Charlie imitating his dad's trademark fist pump. The PGA Tour sat down with Tiger to get his reaction to the viral video. "Two things that stick out. The timing of the twirls, and the pick up of the tee," Tiger said while watching the clips with a giant smile across his face. The former Masters champion even noted how his son has the same reaction to being on the grass. "Just the nose thing that we have ... we both have allergies," Tiger said.
Fans enjoyed seeing this softer side of the ultra-competitive golfer. "Dad Tiger is my new favorite version of Tiger – keep crushing it Charlie," one viewer replied to the video. "I can feel the pride behind that smile. Nothing better in the world than watching your kids flourish," another added.
In addition to the uncanny similarities, Tiger has noted the differences between his 12-year-old self and Charlie's game. "Well, I didn't have speed like that at that age," he told Golf on December 17. Tiger also mentioned how much skinnier he was than his son at that age, but the two "push off, very similar."