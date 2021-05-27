Tiger Woods Opens Up About 'Painful' Recovery After His Car Crash

Sports fans were shocked and concerned back on February 23 when Tiger Woods was involved in a scary car accident, one that left his car an absolute wreck and left the golfer with serious damage to his body. The star was apparently speeding while driving alone in Los Angeles when he crossed over into the opposite lane and ran into a tree.

Woods ended up in the hospital due to his (serious and "significant") injuries, which included "open fractures to his tibia and fibula bones in his right leg," according to Us Weekly. In a statement (via the outlet), the famous figure's representatives explained that, as a result of what he'd been through, Woods had "undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle." Following the surgery and a brief transfer to another facility, he returned home to tackle what sounds like some serious rehab on his body.

Honestly, from the update that Woods' offered on his recovery, it seems like what he's been going through is pretty brutal!