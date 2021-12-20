Kelly Clarkson Just Got Bad News In Her Divorce Battle
Kelly Clarkson just encountered a major problem in her ongoing split from Brandon Blackstock. Since June 2020, the "Because of You" songstress has been mired in a tumultuous divorce battle with ex Blackstock. Citing "irreconcilable differences," Clarkson filed for divorce after six years of marriage (per Us Weekly). Over the course of those six years, the couple welcomed daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. Clarkson also served as a stepmother to Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage.
On the split, Clarkson told Hoda Kotb (via Us Weekly), "You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. It's so hard on everyone, and you know me, I'm really open. I try to be open and share." And even though she's typically an open book, she knows it's not just herself who's invested in the situation. "We all go through things," she continued, adding, "But at the same time, we have four kids total with each other. That's a lot of hearts involved, and you just have to be really careful."
In November 2020, she won primary custody of her and Blackstock's two children. But despite the big win, the estranged couple still has a long way to go legally. Now, Kelly Clarkson is facing a huge loss in court.
Kelly Clarkson just lost an eviction battle against ex Brandon Blackstock
After filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020, he and Kelly Clarkson have been ensnared in a nasty divorce battle. The two have legally duked it out over their kids, finances, child support, and now, the couple's Montana residence. Initially filing to evict Blackstock from their Montana place, Clarkson has now come up short in court.
"Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded [solely] to her," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "He has been living in it and said he doesn't have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce."
Despite Blackstock's "unresolved financial aspect," he did pick up a major win in court over the summer. In July, their divorce battle took a turn when Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in child support — or roughly $2.4 million a year. People also noted that Clarkson must pay $1.25 million for Blackstock's attorney fees and divorce finances.