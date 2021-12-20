Kelly Clarkson Just Got Bad News In Her Divorce Battle

Kelly Clarkson just encountered a major problem in her ongoing split from Brandon Blackstock. Since June 2020, the "Because of You" songstress has been mired in a tumultuous divorce battle with ex Blackstock. Citing "irreconcilable differences," Clarkson filed for divorce after six years of marriage (per Us Weekly). Over the course of those six years, the couple welcomed daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. Clarkson also served as a stepmother to Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage.

On the split, Clarkson told Hoda Kotb (via Us Weekly), "You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. It's so hard on everyone, and you know me, I'm really open. I try to be open and share." And even though she's typically an open book, she knows it's not just herself who's invested in the situation. "We all go through things," she continued, adding, "But at the same time, we have four kids total with each other. That's a lot of hearts involved, and you just have to be really careful."

In November 2020, she won primary custody of her and Blackstock's two children. But despite the big win, the estranged couple still has a long way to go legally. Now, Kelly Clarkson is facing a huge loss in court.