Today Show Host Sheinelle Jones Opens Up About Her Tragic Loss

In a personal essay Sheinelle Jones wrote for TODAY, she talked about a heartbreaking time in her life. "I've never talked about this, but I had a miscarriage once, before my first son," she began. "I was an anchor in Philadelphia and I was pretty stressed out at the time. I remember finding out that something was wrong; the doctor told me the baby's heartbeat was weak," she continued. Yet, instead of dealing with the news, Jones revealed, "I did what a lot of women do: I just kept moving forward."

Tragedy struck. Jones recalled, "I was at a journalism conference and I was going from table to table, meeting people in the news business, networking in my blazer and heels and feeling so sick. I miscarried while I was there." Sadly, "It took one of my mentors saying, 'Sheinelle, go back to your hotel room and rest. This is traumatic.'"Jones talked about her feelings at the time, revealing, "I was so, so, so sad. Nothing could make me feel better. You're grieving. I remember asking my girlfriend, 'When is this sadness going to end?'" Jones only "took a couple days off, but it was the news business — I had to get back to work."

Jones spoke to People about "Stories We Tell: The Family Secret." She dished, "I have poured my heart and soul into this project." It looks like her desire to make women feel "seen and less isolated" has become a reality.

if you or someone you know is suffering with grief associated with pregnancy loss or infertility, feel free to click here for additional resources.