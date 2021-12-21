Today Show Host Sheinelle Jones Opens Up About Her Tragic Loss
Sheinelle Jones donned a new hat to highlight a cause that she's passionate about. The "3rd Hour of TODAY" co-host is the executive producer of a documentary called "Stories We Tell: The Family Secret." The docuseries looks at the fertility journeys of six women, including her own sister-in-law. In an exclusive interview with Hello!, Jones revealed that she received support from both her TODAY co-stars and her family. The journalist gushed, "I am in a place in my life where I am so thankful. Savannah Guthrie has been my biggest cheerleader, she's been so helpful. Jill Martin, Stephanie Ruhle, everyone has." Jones also shared that the interviewing process was surprisingly challenging for her. "I have to tell you, I underestimated the added layer of stress to interview people who I love because these stories are personal to me as well," she said.
The news anchor has three children with her husband, Uche Ojeh. In May, she took to Instagram to wrote, "On Mother's Day, many of us receive beautiful gifts... for me, these 3 are the gifts that keep on giving." The photo showed 12-year-old Kayin Ojeh and 9-year-old twins Uche and Clara. She also opened up about her own journey to motherhood in an essay for TODAY, recalling "how painful that experience was." Jones continued, "I had completely forgotten how dark that time was," and felt compassion for those in similar situations. Jones continued, "I just want to help" before revealing her "painful secret."
Sheinelle Jones describes 'traumatic' miscarriage
In a personal essay Sheinelle Jones wrote for TODAY, she talked about a heartbreaking time in her life. "I've never talked about this, but I had a miscarriage once, before my first son," she began. "I was an anchor in Philadelphia and I was pretty stressed out at the time. I remember finding out that something was wrong; the doctor told me the baby's heartbeat was weak," she continued. Yet, instead of dealing with the news, Jones revealed, "I did what a lot of women do: I just kept moving forward."
Tragedy struck. Jones recalled, "I was at a journalism conference and I was going from table to table, meeting people in the news business, networking in my blazer and heels and feeling so sick. I miscarried while I was there." Sadly, "It took one of my mentors saying, 'Sheinelle, go back to your hotel room and rest. This is traumatic.'"Jones talked about her feelings at the time, revealing, "I was so, so, so sad. Nothing could make me feel better. You're grieving. I remember asking my girlfriend, 'When is this sadness going to end?'" Jones only "took a couple days off, but it was the news business — I had to get back to work."
Jones spoke to People about "Stories We Tell: The Family Secret." She dished, "I have poured my heart and soul into this project." It looks like her desire to make women feel "seen and less isolated" has become a reality.
if you or someone you know is suffering with grief associated with pregnancy loss or infertility, feel free to click here for additional resources.