Bette Midler Is In Hot Water After Lashing Out At One Particular State

Bette Midler is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood and her performance in "Beaches" still has us teary-eyed even though it came out so long ago. Plain and simple — it's a classic. Aside from her acting and singing chops, Midler is one of the most outspoken celebrities in the industry. She regularly uses Twitter and Instagram to share her thoughts on a variety of topics, with politics being one of the hottest. Midler has amassed quite a following on Twitter, with over 2 million people clinging to her every tweet. It's no secret that the actor is like an open book, and there seems to be no topic that is off-limits.

"America's increasingly sullen & irreconcilable cultural and political divisions are like the dry crackling floor of a California forest," Midler tweeted in early December. "You've no idea where/when the lightning will strike but fire is all but certain. Abolishing Roe v Wade would be an act of judicial pyromania." In 2019, Midler also made it known that she did not like President Donald Trump and regularly tweeted about him. In a since-deleted tweet from 2019, Midler posted a photo of Trump at one of his rallies. "Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be 'blackground'?" she wrote. Midler ended up deleting the tweet after much backlash, including some from fellow actor Kirstie Alley.

Now, her latest antics are raising eyebrows again, with one state, in particular, seeing red.