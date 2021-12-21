The Untold Truth Of Amazon Prime Espana's Henar Alvarez

Chances are, if you didn't know who Henar Álvarez is, you do now because of her involvement in Prime Video España's suspension scandal. On December 20, 2021, it was announced that an Amazon-owned channel was banned from the live-streaming site Twitch after Álvarez broke the community service guidelines by flashing part of her breast during the talk show "Esto es un Late."

For those unfamiliar with Álvarez, she is a writer, journalist, and comic from Madrid, Spain, who has seemingly been working in Spanish media since at least 2013. According to El Periodico, Álvarez began her career as a blogger, after receiving her diploma in Audiovisual Communication. She explained, "When I finished my degree I couldn't dedicate myself to my profession, I started a blog about cinema." This indirectly led to her first major role as the host of the movie-themed TV series "Días de cine" ("Days of Cinema"). While Álvarez's time on the show didn't last long (since she was replaced in 2014), it did seem to give her and her blog recognition as an important voice in the Spanish film industry.

It appears Álvarez has been living her dream working in media. She dished to El Periodico, "I have always liked cinema. Forever," adding, "My mother instilled in me a passion for books and I instilled in her a love for cinema." While her shirt-lifting scandal is what got Álvarez in the international headlines, she's got a lot more going on than just that, so let's get to know her better.