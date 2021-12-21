The Real Reason Carrie-Anne Moss Stepped Away From The Spotlight

Carrie-Anne Moss has had an illustrious career in Hollywood. The Canadian-born actor initially rose to prominence through "The Matrix" series, where she played Trinity alongside Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne. From 1999 to 2003, she appeared in the original trilogy of films before reprising her role for 2021's "The Matrix Resurrections."

Beyond "The Matrix," Moss also appeared in prominent films such as "Memento," "Red Planet," and "Disturbia." But despite her distinguished career, Moss attributes her success to the Wachowski Sisters-directed franchise. Speaking to the New York Daily News in 2007, the actor stated, "Before that film, I was nobody... But 'The Matrix' gave me so many opportunities. Everything I've done since then has been because of that experience. It gave me so much."

And though the film would go on to become a global phenomenon, Moss revealed, "I wasn't paid much money to do 'The Matrix.' It took a year of my life, and I lost my SAG [Screen Actors Guild] insurance because I was working out of the country [in Australia]." She added, "I thought, 'My God, I'm going to have to wait on tables while I have this huge movie coming out.'"

In recent years, Carrie-Anne Moss has fallen back from the big screen — but now, she's clearing the air on why.