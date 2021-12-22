Siesta Key Couple Reveals They Suffered A Tragic Loss

One of "Siesta Key"'s most loved up couples has opened up about a heartbreaking loss. Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto have put their love very much on show on the popular MTV reality show, with Madisson appearing on the series since it first hit screens in 2017 and her man (who was actually originally a producer on the series) popping up from Season 3 onwards.

The twosome got engaged in August 2020, with Madisson gushingly telling People, "I have never felt as safe and as loved as I do when I'm with Ish. He reminds me every single day how special I am and he makes me want to be the best possible version of myself." It was just over a year later, in October, that the two tied the knot, with Madisson telling People, "I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with Ish."

The wedding came after the loved up couple also shared some other big news with the world — they were expecting their first child together. The couple went to their favorite outlet, People, to share the news, confirming in August that their baby was set to be a New Year's Day gift with a due date of January 1, 2022. "We already love this little baby so much and can't wait to meet them," they said while sharing ultrasound photos and posting bump snaps to Instagram.

But the two are now experiencing an unimaginable tragedy which they both shared on Instagram.