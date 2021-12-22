Siesta Key Couple Reveals They Suffered A Tragic Loss
One of "Siesta Key"'s most loved up couples has opened up about a heartbreaking loss. Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto have put their love very much on show on the popular MTV reality show, with Madisson appearing on the series since it first hit screens in 2017 and her man (who was actually originally a producer on the series) popping up from Season 3 onwards.
The twosome got engaged in August 2020, with Madisson gushingly telling People, "I have never felt as safe and as loved as I do when I'm with Ish. He reminds me every single day how special I am and he makes me want to be the best possible version of myself." It was just over a year later, in October, that the two tied the knot, with Madisson telling People, "I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with Ish."
The wedding came after the loved up couple also shared some other big news with the world — they were expecting their first child together. The couple went to their favorite outlet, People, to share the news, confirming in August that their baby was set to be a New Year's Day gift with a due date of January 1, 2022. "We already love this little baby so much and can't wait to meet them," they said while sharing ultrasound photos and posting bump snaps to Instagram.
But the two are now experiencing an unimaginable tragedy which they both shared on Instagram.
Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto's stillbirth
"Siesta Key" star Madisson Hausburg shared heartwrenching news with the world on December 21 when she confirmed her and her husband, Ish Soto's, son was stillborn at 37 weeks. The reality star confirmed the tragic update via Instagram, posting a photo of a memory box containing personal items including photos, a hat, and a blanket.
"It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child," she wrote on the caption of the upload, sharing that they planned to name their little boy Elliot. "Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken."
Ish shared the same image on his Instagram, confirming Elliot was stillborn on December 12. "This was the hardest thing I've ever had to go through. The pain of losing a child and the agony of watching my beautiful wife suffer, will haunt me for the rest of my days," he wrote in the caption.
The couple's posts were flooded with love and well-wishes from friends and fans. Their "Siesta Key" co-star Kelsey Ownes wrote, "Elliot is so perfect I love you all and can't express how sorry I am. I'm sending all my love & prayers your way. Heaven gained one amazing angel."
We're sending all our love to Madisson and Ish.
If you or someone you know is suffering with grief associated with pregnancy loss or infertility, click here for additional resources.