Will Smith's Ex-Wife Will Appear On This Bravo Show

We all know that Will Smith isn't the only star in his family — but his famous ex, Sheree Zampino, is also a reality star in her own right. Sheree was seen on "Hollywood Exes" from 2012 to 2014, making a cameo in 2020 at the reunion, per IMDB. She was also invited to join Will's current wife Jada Pinkett-Smith twice on "Red Table Talk," her hit Facebook talk show. "I would say another challenge was smoothing out my thoughts around the relationship with Sheree and I," Pinkett-Smith said, per "Red Table Talk." "That was a real process."

However, it seems like things are all peachy between these old friends, since Jada is okay with Sheree and Will spending time together without her. "She and Will have their own relationship, as well. She and Will have gone on vacations without me, with Trey," Pinkett-Smith said on "Sway's Universe". "I feel as though Trey needs to feel that dynamic between his two parents. That's very important that he can feel that connection and feel where they do meet, so that he can feel that parental connection. I think that's important," Jada continued. "They actually just came off of [a vacation]. She went with him to Jordan... and I think Israel."

Well, as much fun as that sounds, it seems like vacationing with the Smiths was just practice for an even bigger challenge — vacationing with some high-level energy Housewives for Bravo TV.