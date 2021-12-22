Will Smith's Ex-Wife Will Appear On This Bravo Show
We all know that Will Smith isn't the only star in his family — but his famous ex, Sheree Zampino, is also a reality star in her own right. Sheree was seen on "Hollywood Exes" from 2012 to 2014, making a cameo in 2020 at the reunion, per IMDB. She was also invited to join Will's current wife Jada Pinkett-Smith twice on "Red Table Talk," her hit Facebook talk show. "I would say another challenge was smoothing out my thoughts around the relationship with Sheree and I," Pinkett-Smith said, per "Red Table Talk." "That was a real process."
However, it seems like things are all peachy between these old friends, since Jada is okay with Sheree and Will spending time together without her. "She and Will have their own relationship, as well. She and Will have gone on vacations without me, with Trey," Pinkett-Smith said on "Sway's Universe". "I feel as though Trey needs to feel that dynamic between his two parents. That's very important that he can feel that connection and feel where they do meet, so that he can feel that parental connection. I think that's important," Jada continued. "They actually just came off of [a vacation]. She went with him to Jordan... and I think Israel."
Well, as much fun as that sounds, it seems like vacationing with the Smiths was just practice for an even bigger challenge — vacationing with some high-level energy Housewives for Bravo TV.
Sheree is joining the Season 12 cast of 'RHOBH'
The drama is going to get even juicer down in Beverly Hills, because two newbies Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino are officially going to be a part of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 12, according to E! News. However, Sheree will not be a full housewife, she will just be a "friend of" a housewife, as will reality star Kathy Hilton. Diana, however, will be front and center holding a diamond, as she will be considered a full housewife. We will also see everyone from Season 11, meaning Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff will be on our screens again.
Sheree might come on as a friend to Garcelle, since she did make a cameo on "RHOBH" back in May of 2020 to discuss her ex-relationship with Will Smith, per Entertainment Tonight. Shockingly (or not), Garcelle also said she dated Smith, although it was before Sheree and Smith got together. "He was hot. He was a bachelor. I was single, you know? It happens in Hollywood," Garcelle said.
Smith and Sheree met on the set of "A Different World" in 1991, were married from 1992 to 1995, and welcomed a son, Trey Smith, back in 1992, per Hollywood Life. "Our marriage ended because we were so young," Sheree shared in a YouTube video. "Marriage is not easy, especially at that age. And now we're trying to be parents, navigate through our marriage — I couldn't reconcile all of that."