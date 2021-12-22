Lala Kent's Latest Thoughts About Her Ex Confirms What We Suspected All Along
Lala Kent is not one to hold back when it comes to saying what's on her mind. When rumors began to swirl that her fiance Randall Emmett cheated on her with two women in Nashville earlier this fall, Lala reacted to the scandal on social media. Lala erased all the photos of him from her Instagram and shared a video of her friends pushing her daughter Ocean in a stroller in a hotel hallway set to "Sorry" by Beyoncé, which is about infidelity. She also shared an IG video of her and her young daughter with the caption, "It's you and me, baby."
The "Vanderpump Rules" star opened up on the December 1 episode of her podcast "Give Them Lala" — which was formerly named "Give Them Lala...with Randall" — about the cheating scandal. "I don't know how the f—k I didn't see a lot of this s—t," she admitted, per People. "The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation,'" she said. "I got that pit and I got the f—k out. No questions asked."
So, how is the "Give Them Lala" beauty founder doing as the holidays approach? Well, let's just say Randall should prep for some coal in his stocking.
Lala says Randall was 'the worst thing'
Lala Kent is used to sharing her life on "Vanderpump Rules" and social media, and it's no different when she's going through hardships. The "Give Them Lala" author has shared a lot with fans as she's maneuvered through her breakup with her fiance of three years, Randall Emmett. During an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast on December 21, she gave her most raw interview yet. "I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?" she said, per the Daily Mail, in reference to their daughter Ocean. "It is such a mind f***."
The first-time mom also said that nobody warned her about "The Irishman" producer's shady behavior. "'I wish that somebody would've come to me and said, 'I'm getting DMs about your person.' No one voiced any concern for me and my relationship," she revealed. Lala also admitted she probably looked the other way in certain situations. "I think my head was completely in the sand," she divulged. "I think I ignored a lot of things that I probably shouldn't have ... because he's good at what he does."
Of course, some might argue Lala had plenty of warnings about Randall — with the biggest red flag being the rumors he cheated on his first wife, Ambyr Childers. Regardless, here's hoping 2022 is a better and brighter year for the reality star!