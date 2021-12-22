Lala Kent's Latest Thoughts About Her Ex Confirms What We Suspected All Along

Lala Kent is not one to hold back when it comes to saying what's on her mind. When rumors began to swirl that her fiance Randall Emmett cheated on her with two women in Nashville earlier this fall, Lala reacted to the scandal on social media. Lala erased all the photos of him from her Instagram and shared a video of her friends pushing her daughter Ocean in a stroller in a hotel hallway set to "Sorry" by Beyoncé, which is about infidelity. She also shared an IG video of her and her young daughter with the caption, "It's you and me, baby."

The "Vanderpump Rules" star opened up on the December 1 episode of her podcast "Give Them Lala" — which was formerly named "Give Them Lala...with Randall" — about the cheating scandal. "I don't know how the f—k I didn't see a lot of this s—t," she admitted, per People. "The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation,'" she said. "I got that pit and I got the f—k out. No questions asked."

So, how is the "Give Them Lala" beauty founder doing as the holidays approach? Well, let's just say Randall should prep for some coal in his stocking.